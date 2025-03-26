"Doing too much" — Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans react to Ashley's shocking confrontation with Karlie

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 12 released episode 26, titled On the Border of Chaos, on March 25, 2025. The segment saw Ashley confront Karlie for giving her hotel room key to her husband, Lil' Zane. While Karlie explained she called Ashley's husband to her room for a friendly conversation and a party, Ashley refused to believe her, convinced she wanted to get intimate with her spouse.

Lil' Zane tried to convince Ashley, clarifying that the "room key" incident that happened many years ago was not a matter of concern because he saw Karlie as his "homie." He explained that Karlie once got drunk and called him to her room as "a friend." However, he reiterated that there was no malicious intent behind their meeting.

Ashley was disappointed in Lil' Zane for keeping the incident from her, making her suspicious of their meeting. Later in the episode, Ashley confronted Karlie when they gathered for dinner, demanding an explanation. Regardless of what was said, Ashley believed Karlie had hidden motives she was not owning up to.

While Karlie claimed Ashley was "jealous" of her, Ashley wanted Karlie to "move forward." Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans took to X to comment on Ashley questioning Karlie. While many called out Ashley for "doing too much," others criticized Karlie for thinking Ashley was jealous of her.

A Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fan reacts to Ashley and Karlie's argument (Image via X/@TooRealReality_)

"Karlie is a mess but for once I’m on her side, nobody is messing with Zane. Ashley is doing too much," a fan wrote.

"Karlie the queen of a receipt. The text from 2014. Girl, this some 10+ year old mess. Ashley atp you wanna be upset," another fan commented.

"Karlie is weird af…. Ashley has never gave she’s jealous of you. Stop it," a netizen tweeted.

Many Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans felt Ashley's preoccupation with Lil' Zane and Karlie's meeting was unnecessary.

"I know Karlie is messy asf, and Ashley is way past tipsy, but Karlie didn't deserve this call out in front of tlo," a user reacted.

"Honestly if Ashley wanted to know & was grown , she could have pulled Karlie to the side & had that conversation & been done with it," a person commented.

"Ashley telling Karlie to move on like she didn’t is sending me Ashley you need to move on," another fan wrote.

"Ashley pressing Karlie about giving Zane a hotel room key back in 1998 lmao like girl are you ok?!?" one user posted.

Other Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans said:

"Karlie always has some drama going on and she’s always lying and hiding somethin’" a person reacted.

"Ashley move on. You didn’t even approach Karlie as a woman. Either believe your man or not," another netizen commented.

"I feel like something's missing" — Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Ashley comments on Karlie and Lil' Zane's interaction

As the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast enjoyed dinner during their couples' trip in Mexico, Ashley brought up the incident regarding Lil' Zane and Karlie's hotel key. While speaking to the cameras, Ashley explained that although she and Lil' Zane had previously discussed the situation, she was still suspicious of him because of the lies he had told her over the years.

"I don't know, I feel like something's missing. Because we all know how Karlie gets down. At this point, it's already been brought up, it needs to be aired out. We're all here. Let's just get it done with," Ashley said.

As soon as the female cast members heard Ashley detail the hotel key "situation," they questioned Karlie, demanding an explanation. Karlie defended herself by saying Lil' Zane's "always been broke," and added she never looked at him "like that."

During a confessional, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star claimed Ashley was "jealous" of her and had been like that since she met her. While speaking with Ashley, Karlie clarified she never had "s*x" with Lil' Zane and never would. When Ashley asked Karlie if she wanted to get physical with him, the latter denied it, leading Ashley to question Karlie about giving Lil' Zane her hotel room key.

"Because I'm that type of person, like, 'Oh, Y'all, all of y'all come to the house.' That's the type of person I am," Karlie said.

Even then, Ashley refused to believe her, saying no hotel gave out ten keys for a single room. Karlie then clarified she was not romantically interested in Lil' Zane, but it offended Ashley, who believed Karlie tried to disrespect her husband. In response, she criticized the men Karlie had dated in her past.

Ashley stated that as "a woman," she would have admitted the truth if she tried to get intimate with someone else's partner instead of being "fake." During a confessional, Karlie pulled out a 2014 conversation and showed that she texted Lil' Zane, inviting him and his "girl" for a party in her room. Soon after, the argument fizzled as Lil' Zane and RayFace got into an altercation.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta releases new episodes every Tuesday at 8 pm ET exclusively on MTV.

