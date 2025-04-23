"Think of it as a labor of love": Devon Walker announces the launch of music-centric comedy podcast, claims it will be "stupid"

According to recent reports, Saturday Night Live cast member Devon Walker is seemingly gearing up for the launch of a brand new podcast.
Devon took to Instagram on Tuesday (April 23), announcing that he will be launching a new music-centered comedy podcast, titled My Favorite Lyrics with Devon Walker, stating:
"I just wanna come out and say that I'm sorry. I would like to come out and apologise. I did something I don't feel very good about. I did something that I don't think that anybody should do. And that is that I have a podcast coming out."
The comedian's My Favorite Lyrics with Devon Walker will reportedly premiere next Tuesday (April 29), starring SNL's Alex English as its first guest. Devon explains that every week he will bring guests on air to discuss their favorite music projects and lyrics they find interesting.
"It's called My Favorite Lyrics, it's going to be interviewing comedians, musicians, and the like. We're gonna be talking about lyrics that we think are funny and the music that we're really into right now."
Devon also uploaded an official trailer for My Favorite Lyrics on YouTube yesterday (April 22), where he clips several highlights from interviews that are set to premiere every Tuesday.
He recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Deadline Magazine this week to speak on his upcoming podcast, stating:
"God knows we don’t need another podcast from a comedian but I came to this idea via something I love: rappers saying some of the silliest sentences you’ve ever heard. So don’t think about it as a podcast, think of it as a labor of love. That is also literally a podcast."
Everything we know about Devon Walker's upcoming 'My Favorite Lyrics' podcast
In his recent Instagram apology video, Devon highlights that his putting out a new podcast goes "against God," apologizing to fans and viewers for his upcoming My Favorite Lyrics talk show.
"Again, I think this is wrong. I think it's against God to be a comedian putting out another podcast. But it's just something that I did, and you know I'm sorry for that," Devon Walker states.
The caption in his YouTube upload suggests that Devon will invite guests he thinks are cool, with a major portion of the discussions revolving around lyrics that are seemingly "iconic, idiotic, or accidentally profound".
In the official trailer for My Favorite Lyrics Devon echoes the supposed "tongue-in-cheek remorse" expressed in his Instagram post, claiming he never thought he'd be starting his own podcast, stating:
"Unfortunately, I’m starting a podcast. To be honest, I never thought this was gonna be me. I made it so far without having a podcast."
The trailer finds the comedian suggesting that while viewers may have experienced several music podcasts before My Favorite Lyrics, his talk show will stand out for being "stupid and dumb".
Devon continues by confirming that episodes for his new podcast will be dropping every Tuesday, asking fans and viewers to subscribe and follow his social media channels to stay updated.
"You’ve heard a lot of music podcasts, right? A lot of them are really intellectual, they’re really smart. Well, this isn’t like that. This one’s stupid. It's gonna be very dumb. It's gonna be very fun, tap in," Walker stated.
Based on the trailer, fans can expect guest appearances from Mary Beth Barone, Caleb Hearon, Jaboukie Young-White, Sam Jay, and more, in Season One of My Favorite Lyrics with Devon Walker.
The new podcast is reportedly being produced by Lauren Mandel's production company Disco Nap. Her firm has also produced popular culture events like the 2024 Las Culturistas Culture Awards, which was hosted by Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers.
Devon Walker is a comedian, writer, and actor, who joined SNL in Season 48, in 2022, before being promoted to a regular cast member two years later.