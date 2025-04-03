What did Andrew Schulz mean by "Black girlfriend effect"? Comedian defends Ryan Clark's racist allegations against him on The Pivot podcast 

Former NFL player Ryan Clark and comedian Andrew Schulz discussed their months-long feud on The Pivot Podcast in April 2025. The dispute began in September 2024 when Schulz made controversial remarks on his Flagrant podcast about the influence of Black women on white men's appearance.

In Andrews's view, the "Black Girlfriend Effect" causes white guys to change their appearance, such as growing a beard to protect themselves and shaving their heads due to hair fall caused by the stress of the relationship.

In the recent episode of The Pivot, Andrew Shulz and Ryan Clark came together to clear the air after months of online dispute. Schulz addressed calling Clark a "clout chaser" at the Club Shay Shay podcast hosted by Shannon Sharpe.

Reflecting on his comment, Ryan said:

"I dont know why I responded that way and looking back at it I feel it is unfair how I framed it. My initial reaction was why is he doing this for clout? but when you texted me that you have a lot of black women in your life who wanted you to address this and protect them, then I understood where that's coming from and I think that's noble," Andrew Schulz said.

However, Andrew Schulz also called out Ryan's reaction, which made him look ignorant. He further addressed the misconception of taking comedians too seriously and emphasized that people are entitled to react however they wish.

He continued by discussing the diversity in his shows and clarifying how he makes jokes that make people feel more included and less bullied.

"My concern was, how you reacted to it made me seem ignorant. You can call me insensitive or unfunny but ignorance is one thing that I would disagree on, because I think I'm a pretty aware and curious guy, I just want us all to laugh," Andrew remarked.

Andrew Schulz also shared how he respected Ryan for addressing black women's issues; however, after reviewing past episodes, he came to know that The Pivot has hosted guests with criminal convictions for physically abusing black women and called out The Pivot for clout play and not addressing it.

"I saw your episodes, talking about domestic violence, which I found powerful. But my reaction was I get a whole section that's not even part of an episode and guys who have actually hurt black women don't get anything," Andrew Schulz added.

What led to the verbal clash between Andrew Schulz and Ryan Clark?

Ryan Clark at the Pivot Podcast (Image via YouTube/@The Pivot Podcast Clips)

James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu, the hosts of the Sh*ts and Gigs podcast, appeared on Andrew Schulz's podcast, Flagrant, in September of 2024. The conversation was laid-back until Andrew asked James about the "Black girlfriend effect".

"When white guys date black women they start changing their appearances like getting a buzz cut or a tattoo, it is known as the black girlfriend effect," Dunkin said.

Andrews Schulz's unfiltered reply quickly caught public attention. He claimed that white guys change their looks because they are stressed out about their black girlfriends. He further called black girls complainers and physically abusive.

After facing backlash, James and Fahad addressed the situation in their podcast Sh*ts and Gigs. They pointed out the remarks they made and said there were no excuses for what happened.

Former NFL stars Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder later addressed these issues on their podcast The Pivot, standing up for the black community, where the NFL players showed contempt for Andrew and his guests. From this point, the verbal sparring between Schulz and Clark escalated online.

