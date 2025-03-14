"His knee-jerk energy is just how can I antagonize" — Andrew Schulz weighs in on Kanye West's controversial behavior

Andrew Schulz's episode on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Club Shay Shay, premiered on YouTube on March 12, 2025. During the episode, Sharpe asked the comedian about his thoughts on Kanye West. He referenced the rapper's string of hateful comments on X last month, in which West claimed to admire Adolf Hitler, expressed hatred toward Jews, and called for Diddy's release from prison.

Schulz responded by saying:

"I think his knee-jerk energy is just how can I antagonize"

Andrew then admitted that while he didn't know West personally at all, he assumed that the 99 Problems rapper didn't like being told what to do.

"My assumption is he doesn't like being told what to do at all. And anytime he feels like a cultural impulse telling him... Like it happened with the MAGA hat. He's like, 'I'm gonna let you know you're not telling me what I can or can't do.' And I assume that's what drives him. So the second you tell him he's being racist he's like, 'Alright, well I'm doubling down on that'."

Andrew Schulz also detailed the story behind his Black Girlfriend Effect joke

Elsewhere in the interview, Sharpe asked Andrew Schulz about the criticism he received over his Black Girlfriend Effect joke from a 2024 Flagrant podcast episode. Shannon wanted to know how that conversation came about and the comedian's thoughts behind the joke.

In his response, Schulz started by talking about what the effect meant, in his opinion, and how the idea of his joke had taken root in his brain.

"The Black girlfriend effect is essentially when a white guy dates a black girl, he starts to glow up - starts to look better, gets a beard... And I've heard of the black girlfriend effect... So I'm like, 'yeah, what is the opposite take?'"

Andrew Schulz then highlighted the opposite take, which was often used to make jokes in the world of comedy. According to him, comedians go to the other side to bring such jokes to life and "try and defend the indefensible". Andrew added that it was what he had done in most of his comic career.

"So the opposite take is, 'no, actually the reason why they're shaping up their hair is because they're going bald because they're stressed out. They grow beard, there's more padding, in case they get slapped'... It's really not that sophisticated."

According to Andrew Schulz, while his own joke was harmless, the issue began when two of the men from the podcast, James Duncan and Fuhad Dawodu, went on another podcast, where they said they didn't find the girls in Atlanta pretty. Their comments offended the black women in Atlanta, who started ripping them and, in turn, his joke. The comedian concluded by saying:

"So it wasn't really about what I said. It was 'look how corny these guys are, here's another example of their corniness."

This very joke of Andrew Schulz led Kendrick Lamar to speak against white comedians in a song on his 2024 album, GNX, titled Wacced Out Murals. On the track, Lamar raps:

"Don't let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that's law/ I know propaganda work for them, and f**k whoever that's close to them"

Allegedly upset over the diss, Andrew Schulz took shots at the Not Like Us rapper in another podcast episode (uploaded on December 4, 2024). He claimed in the episode that he would make love with the rapper if the two ever came face-to-face, with the latter not being able to do anything about it.

