"What does ‘slide’ mean to you?" — Andrew Schulz was bothered by Kendrick Lamar seemingly referencing comedian's friends on "Wacced Out Murals"

On March 6, 2025, Andrew Schulz expressed his frustration over Kendrick Lamar's 2024 track Wacced Out Murals during an interview with Power 106 Los Angeles. Per an AllHipHop article, the lyrics in question allegedly referred to Schulz and his inner circle.

Questioning the intent behind the GNX rapper's lyrics, the comedian suggested that his language in the song seemed aggressive and possibly aimed towards Alex Media and Charlamagne Tha God - his close friends.

"The thing that actually bothered me wasn’t even the line about me—it was the next line. He said, ‘And the [N-word] that are being groomed, slide on both of them.’ Now, you know, I’m a white guy, I don’t know all the slang, but what does ‘slide’ mean to you?"

Elsewhere in the interview, Andrew Schulz addressed his controversial joke about Kendrick Lamar from last December, defending it by claiming it was misunderstood and taken too literally. Schulze explained:

"People turned it into something it wasn’t. I never said that. I said I would make sweet love—whether he liked it or not—but I also said he could decide. And obviously, I’m joking. I’m married, I’m faithful. I make sweet, disappointing love to one person—my wife."

Doubling down on his comedic defense, Andrew continued:

"Look, once you pull out the death or the assault [stuff], I don’t want to hear anything about a comedian’s response. I’m out here making jokes—I’m not actually going to have s*x with Kendrick Lamar. Let’s be real."

Andrew Schulz addressed Kendrick Lamar's rap about Black women on his FLAGRANT podcast last year

Andrew Schulz's recent comments about Kendrick Lamar stem from an older podcast episode (uploaded on YouTube on December 4, 2024).

The comedian kicked off the show by addressing the lyrics from Lamar's Wacced Out Murals, which were seemingly aimed at him:

"Don't let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that's law/ I know propaganda work for them, and f**k whoever that's close to them"

Addressing it with sarcasm, Schulz claimed that no one respected women more through art than rappers, adding:

"I completely understand how a rapper could look at a comedian telling a joke and be like, 'Yo, you need to switch that sh*t up. How dare y'all keep saying your wives are annoying. Be more like us, b***hes ain't nothing but hos and tricks, I beat my b***h with a stick'."

Akaash Singh - Schulz's co-host on the podcast - then questioned his work with artists like Chris Brown, who was found guilty of assaulting Rihanna in 2009, and Kodak Black, who pleaded guilty in an assault and battery case in 2021.

He also brought up the Not Like Us rapper almost taking his music off Spotify when the music streaming platform took down R. Kelly because of its hateful content and conduct policy.

The most controversial moment from the podcast, however, came when Akaash asked Schulz what would happen if he ever ran into the halftime performer. The comedian responded:

"... Just Kendrick? I would make love to him, and there's nothing he could do about it. Just Kendrick Lamar, I would make love to him. And the only thing that he could do is decide if it's consensual or not"

Andrew Schulz continued:

"I would as far as to say he couldn't stop most people on the planet from having s*x with him... He's talking a lot of sh*t, but if it came down to it I could put him on my lap, I could feed him a bottle."

While Kendrick Lamar has yet to respond to Schulz's comments, the comedian has faced backlash from K-Dot's fans on social media, with many criticizing him for crossing a line with his jokes.

