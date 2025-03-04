“It’s contagious” — Internet reacts as a groom turns Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ into a wedding entrance song

A groom went viral for using Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us as his wedding entrance song. In the clip, he walked down the aisle to the Drake diss track and even crip walked.

The groom's sibling first uploaded the clip to TikTok. After it went viral, the user @MJsBADdie reuploaded it on X on March 2, 2025. The tweet also went viral and it garnered a varied reaction from netizens.

One netizen (@BlackManBoating) called the track contagious. They wrote,

"It’s contagious Pops."

Some netizens disapproved of the song choice. One netizen (@Tylerferg_12) stated Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us ruined the wedding.

"This is the cringiest thing I’ve seen in my life, imaging ruining your wedding by doing this," a netizen wrote on X.

"I can’t believe how corny ppl can be," another netizen wrote.

"This made me never wanna get married," another netizen commented.

Some netizens defended the groom's choice. One netizen (@light1eepy) compared Not Like Us to the viral K-pop song Gangnam Style years ago and mentioned that it was played at weddings. Another (@MB_cali) called out people for hating, saying it's ridiculous to hate a fun wedding.

"This is just the groom walking out, they didn’t “get married” to this song. Yall sound ridiculous hating on these peoples moment. I thought it was dope and it looks like it was about to be a fun *ss wedding," a netizen wrote on X.

"People saying this is corny and weird is like if people called weddings that had a bit of gangnam style back in 2013-14 weird and corny. Like it's just a fun trend. No need to be so judgemental about ppl having fun," another X user wrote.

"People act like being cringe is some cardinal sin like god forbid anyone be a little silly/cheesy for any moment in their lives ever lol. everyone clearly having fun and meanwhile you alone leaning against the wall mumbling to yourself about how corny it is," another netizen wrote.

Conan O'Brien made a joke about the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud at the 2025 Oscars

97th Annual Oscars - Show - Image via Getty

According to Variety's report on March 2, Oscar host Conan O'Brien referred to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance and the ongoing feud between Lamar and Drake.

"Well, we’re halfway through the show, which means it’s time for Kendrick Lamar to come out and call Drake a p*dophile," O'Brien said.

Then he paused and smiled before jokingly saying he wasn't worried because he was "lawyered up," seemingly referring to Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) in January.

"Don’t worry, I’m lawyered up," Conan said.

According to Yahoo News's report, Drake accused the record label of allegedly promoting Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us to push a narrative about him.

Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us was nominated in five categories at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video. On February 3, 2025, Lamar won in all the categories.

