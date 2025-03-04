Drake bestows Kim Kardashian with 'GOAT' emoji after she used 'Crying In Chanel' for an Instagram post

On Sunday, March 2, a video clip of Kim Kardashian was shared from Drake's Finsta account - @plottttwistttttt. The clip was later uploaded on X by @Kurrco.

The clip contains several close-up shots of Kardashian dressed in a vintage Chanel dress, with Drizzy's Crying in Chanel playing in the background. The God's Plan rapper captioned his post with a goat emoji.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 100K views within hours of its upload. Netizens have been reacting to it, with some of them speculating if the post could spark a beef between Drake and Kanye West, who happens to be Kim's ex-husband.

Meanwhile, others claimed that the post was Drake's attempt to promote his recent collaborative album with PartyNextDoor - $ome $exy $ongs 4 U ($$$4U). The song added to the post belongs to the same album.

It's also worth noting that Drake's Kim Kardashian's Chanel outfit post was reshared after the socialite uploaded it on her own Instagram handle, with the Worst Behavior rapper's song added to it.

Kim Kardashian wore the black Chanel dress to Chanel's pre-Oscar dinner on Saturday

Kim Kardashian's vintage black dress that has been going viral on social media was her outfit to the pre-Oscar dinner hosted by Chanel and Charles Finch on Saturday, March 1.

Held on the patio of the Beverly Hills Hotel's Polo Lounge, the dinner party was attended by several Oscar nominees, including Demi Moore, Jeremy Strong, Adrien Brody, Fernanda Torres, and Ralph Fiennes, among others.

Kim Kardashian attended the dinner in a black Karl Lagerfeld gown from the 1992 fall couture show, previously worn by Helena Christensen. The dress featured a Medusa-style corset and layered silk skirts. Her hairstyle was inspired by Claudia Schiffer’s look from Chanel’s 1995 fall couture show.

At the dinner, Kardashian was also captured with Lauren Sanchez and her fiance, Jeff Bezos. An inside source of the Daily Mail claims that Sanchez and Kardashian share a closer bond than that of Hollywood friends, stating:

"Lauren never tries to compete with Kim. She isn't interested in reality TV, acting, or launching a beauty empire - she's content being herself. Lauren is always asking, 'Who do you want to meet? How can I help?' She's like the Mayor of Networking.She finds opportunities for her friends and connects them with influential people, which makes her an invaluable ally."

Per the media outlet, Kim's friendship with Lauren is further strengthened by the latter's connection with Kris Jenner.

Kardashian donned a bridal white gown at the Oscars after-party

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals - Source: Getty

While Kim Kardashian sported an all-black attire at Chanel's pre-Oscar dinner, for the award ceremony's after-party - hosted by Vanity Fair - the socialite opted for a bridal white outfit.

At the Sunday party, Kim Kardashian wore a custom white Balenciaga gown made from Tyvek. The floor-length skirt had dramatic volume in the front, while the back hugged her curves. The strapless, backless gown featured a sharp-edged neckline. She kept it minimal, skipping jewelry and styling her hair in a sleek bun.

