Did Drake post animated photos of him and Kendrick Lamar on his Finsta account? Viral picture explored

On Wednesday, February 19, a parody X account shared a screenshot of a post seemingly uploaded on Drake's alternate Instagram account (@plottttwistttttt).

The picture contains an animated image of Drake and Kendrick Lamar, where the Feel No Ways rapper is dressed in a white and blue outfit, with his signature heart haircut. Meanwhile, Lamar is shown to be embracing him.

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving more than 1.7 million views, 51K likes, and 2K retweets. However, there's no such post uploaded on Drake's Finsta account at the time of writing this article. The tweet belongs to a parody X account known for posting fake stories, seemingly no such picture was ever uploaded by the Canadian rapper.

Meanwhile, some netizens have been reacting to the viral tweet, with some of them commenting:

"This would unironically be one of the least corny things he’s ever posted to IG," cone person commented.

"If it wasn’t obviously fake you can just tell by the heights," another person said.

Others wondered if it was a hint for new music.

"Is this a hint at new music?" questioned one netizen.

"The fanfics come to life" wrote another user.

A drone video from Drake's penthouse in Sydney also went viral today

Besides the animated picture of Kendrick Lamar and Drake being posted by a parody X account, another visual content that's going viral on the social media platform today is a video clip of Drizzy's penthouse in Sydney, Australia.

Posted by @FearedBuck on Wednesday, February 19, the nearly 30-second clip starts with a close-up of Drizzy's laptop and a wine glass with an orange-colored drink sitting next to it.

As the drone zooms out, the God's Plan rapper, who is coming into the dining area dressed in pajamas, notices the drone and immediately bends down to reach for his slipper.

Drizzy's attempt to throw the slipper at the drone is unsuccessful, despite which the drone flies out of his penthouse as he looks on angrily. The tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 16 million views within hours, 240K likes, 15K retweets, and 3K comments.

Some netizens have criticized the One Dance rapper's throw in the comments, while others claimed that the video looked staged and could potentially be promotional in nature.

The tweet comes as Drizzy is currently in Australia as part of his Anita Max Win Tour, his sixth solo headlining tour, after the Assassination Vacation Tour from 2019. With 16 shows included in the tour, most of it is hosted in Australia, with only the last two shows taking place in Auckland, New Zealand.

Drake's Anita Max Win Tour kickstarted in Perth on February 4 and is set to conclude on March 16. The setlist of his shows contains over 40 songs, including major hits like Marvins Room, Over My Dead body, Nice For What, and Knife Talk among others. Dizzy also released his collaborative album with PartyNextDoor - $ome $exy $ongs 4 U on February 14.

On February 9, as Kendrick Lamar, performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show in New Orleans, the Hotline Bling rapper was performing in Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena.

