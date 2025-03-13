Andrew Schulz says if Kendrick Lamar calls violence on his friends "you gonna probably hear something back from me"

Comedian Andrew Schulz revisited his recent disagreement with rapper Kendrick Lamar during his appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast on March 12, 2025.

Ad

For the unversed, the rapper seemingly dissed the comedian in the opening track of his November 2024 album, GNX, calling him out for joking about Black women during a July 2024 episode of his comedy podcast Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant with Akaash Singh.

In Wacced Out Murals, Kendrick Lamar warned "white comedians" never to speak about Black women, which many assumed was aimed at Schulz despite Lamar never explicitly mentioning anyone.

During the podcast, Sharpe asked Schulz his opinion regarding the lyric. The comedian replied that he wasn't bothered by it, continuing that the lyric that worried him the most was,

Ad

Trending

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

"The n***as that coon, the n***as that bein' groomed, slide on both of them."

The comedian continued that many interpreted the words as a dig at his fellow podcast co-hosts Charlamagne and Alexx Media, claiming that the word "slide" contained "implications of violence."

"And a lot of people interpreted that as, he was talking to Charlamagne and Alexx Media, who I do the podcasts with. Now, to me, the word "slide" has implications of violence. So if you're calling violence on my friends, you're gonna probably hear something back from me. That's just, I care deeply about these people, and you know, you're the biggest rapper in the world, and you never know what your fans might do."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Andrew Schulz's initial jokes about Kendrick Lamar following Wacced Out Murals drew backlash on social media

Kendrick Lamar surprised fans after he released his newest album, GNX, in November 2024, following his high-profile rap beef with Drake. The Compton rapper kicked off his sixth studio album with Wacced Out Murals, where he supposedly dissed comedian Andrew Schulz with the lyrics:

Ad

"Don't let no white comedian talk about no Black woman, that's law."

Andrew Schulz responded to the perceived diss on a December episode of his Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant with Akaash Singh podcast. He sarcastically commented on a rapper speaking about respecting women, referencing Dr. Dre's 1992 song B***hes Ain’t S**t.

Expand Tweet

Ad

But what garnered backlash was his joke about "making love" to Kendrick Lamar, where he claimed the only choice the rapper got was whether it was "consensual or not."

"I would make love to him and there’s nothing he could do about it …Just Kendrick Lamar, I would make love to him. And the only thing that he could do is decide if it’s consensual or not. … I would go so far as to say he couldn’t stop most people on the planet from having s*x with him. … He’s talking a lot of shit, but if it came down to it I could put him on my lap, I could feed him a bottle," Schulz said.

Ad

The joke drew the ire of many netizens, who accused the comedian of crossing the line. Others alleged that his joke was racist, which Schulz denied during his March 10 appearance on The Breakfast Club.

Schulz claimed that people online made the issue to be about racism, adding that he only meant to make fun of Kendrick Lamar's short stature with his remarks. He continued that he hated "having to explain jokes," saying:

Ad

“They made that s**t racist so fast. I’m just saying he’s little! I hate having to explain jokes. He’s itty bitty, so why is he telling people to kill my friends? … The next line, he goes… ‘Slide on both of them.’ What does ‘slide’ mean to y’all? If you say kill my friends, everything after that is fine. You took it there … You gettin’ made love to. I don’t like this idea that I’m this big bully. You told your people to kill my friends."

Ad

He also said that the joke was "blown out of proportion," adding that he respected Kendrick Lamar as a "prolific rapper" who was "fantastic at what he does."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kendrick Lamar has not publicly responded to Schulz's comments at the time of this article. The rapper is gearing up for his "Grand National Tour" with SZA, scheduled to begin in North America in April 2025. Lamar and SZA will also tour the UK and Europe in July and August.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback