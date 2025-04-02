Andrew Schulz accuses Ryan Clark of inviting convicted DV offenders who’ve "actually hurt black women" on his podcast despite calling him racist

Comedian Andrew Schulz and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark's ongoing feud has taken a new turn. On April 1, Schulz appeared as a guest on The Pivot Podcast, hosted by Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor, to hash out the public disagreement between the two.

During their conversation on the podcast, Schulz accused Clark of hypocrisy for promoting convicted domestic abusers on his podcast while also denouncing the former's contentious remarks about Black women.

"I get a whole section that's not even part of an episode...for a joke, and these guys, who have actually hurt black women, and convicted...these guys don't get anything," he said.

Schulz seemed to take offense at the fact that his jokes were discussed in length by Ryan Clark on The Pivot Podcast, while the same podcast had brought on guests convicted of domestic violence and s*xual assault, without addressing the sentences against them.

Clark shot back, stating that he had addressed those claims with the specific aforementioned interviewees, but the guests or their marketing teams had asked Clark to cut those parts from the show.

Schulz went on to claim that "we're all hypocrites", asserting that nobody is perfect.

"We can always find the moral equivalency or the moral high ground, which is a thing that I did with you guys," he added.

He also disclosed his motives for meeting with Clark, saying that the duo had been "using victims as tools" in order to attack each other.

Andrew Schulz's comments on his podcast Flagrant, which triggered Ryan Clark

On July 17, 2024, Andrew Schulz and Akaash Singh, hosts of Flagrant, invited James and Fuhad, popularly known for their podcast ShxtsnGigs. The group proceeded to talk about the "black girlfriend effect", stating that men who date black women often undergo physical changes like a new haircut and beard.

Schulz went on to say that these changes occur because black women tend to stress out their partners.

"They shave their hair because they start losing it, because they're so stressed because a black girl keeps complaining about sh*t all the f****ing time," he said.

He also insinuated that black women are abusive, declaring that "they grow a beard because there's more cushion when they get slapped the f**k out."

Ryan Clark's response

Schulz's remarks led Ryan Clark to respond, calling out the former for his "offensive" comments, while defending his culture. He also criticized the ShxtsnGigs duo, adding:

"Well, Andrew Schulz made this joke about Black women and there were two Black men sitting across from him and in no way did they refute it. This must be true so I can behave like he behaves.”

The pair eventually settled their disagreement on The Pivot Podcast, with Clark admitting that it was never his intention to portray Andrew as a racist. Schulz also rebutted, expressing that every person has a different interpretation of comedy and humor.

