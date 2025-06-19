Has Kristina Khorram testified in Diddy's trial? Melanie King compares the "mysterious woman" to Epstein's confidant Ghislaine Maxwell

YouTuber Melanie King recently compared the relationship between Diddy and his former chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, to that of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Ghislaine was found guilty of helping Epstein with child sex trafficking and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022.

Melanie King reacted to Khorram's engagement in the various allegations against Combs in a video released on YouTube on June 19, 2025, titled:

"Kristina Khorram EXPOSED: The Mysterious Woman Allegedly Pulling the Strings in Diddy’s Inner Circle."

Comparing Diddy's ex-chief of staff to Epstein's confidant, the YouTuber said:

"Kristina Khorram, his so-called chief of staff isn't just a loyal employee, she's been called the Ghislaine Maxwell of his alleged sex trafficking ring."

Kristina Khorram has recently been entangled in the expanding list of allegations against her former boss. She has not testified in the rapper’s ongoing trial. However, she has been mentioned several times in witness testimonies.

Khorram, who has been referred to in court as "an agent and co-conspirator" of the rapper, has also been mentioned several times in previous lawsuits filed against him.

In one sexual assault and sexual harassment lawsuit filed in February 2024, Rodney Jones claimed that Khorram was complicit in Diddy's sex trafficking empire, as reported by E! News.

Jones, a music producer who worked on an album with Diddy in 2022 and 2023, claimed that whenever he "expressed his discomfort" over Combs to Khorram, she often responded with:

"You know, Sean will be Sean."

He further alleged that Khorram and Combs would coerce him to hire sex workers, and Khorram would often order his employees to carry drugs.

Meanwhile, in another lawsuit filed in October 2024, Ashley Parham accused Khorram of threatening her "that they could ship her off anywhere in the world" and "she would never see her family or anyone she knew ever again."

"That is not who I am" — Kristina Khorram’s response to the "horrific accusations" against her

Sean Combs is seen on March 12, 2023, in Miami, Florida (Image via Getty)

In a statement to Rolling Stone published on March 18, 2025, Kristina Khorrom spoke up about the "horrific accusations" made against her in several lawsuits filed against Diddy.

"For months, horrific accusations have been made about me in various lawsuits regarding my former boss. These false allegations of my involvement are causing irreparable and incalculable damage to my reputation and the emotional well-being of myself and my family," Kristina Khorram said.

She also said that she has neither "condoned or aided and abetted" the sexual assault of anyone, nor has she "ever drugged anyone."

Khorram further expressed shock and distress at being accused of "playing a role in — or even being a bystander to — the rape of anyone."

"That is not who I am, and my heart goes out to all victims of sexual assault. I am confident that the allegations against me will be proven to be untrue," Khorram added.

Meanwhile, in 2021, Sean Combs made a Facebook post praising Kristina Khorram's loyalty. He claimed that she was responsible for running everything in his life and business, and had proven to him that she could execute and get things done.

"Don’t know how I’d function without her," Diddy wrote.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial started on May 5, 2025. If convicted, he could face up to life imprisonment.

