Did Diddy pay hotels for damage? Perez Hilton wonders why rapper did not have a separate house "just for freak-offs" amid latest trial allegations

The ongoing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial brought forward several allegations against the rapper. On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, according to CNN, the jury presiding over the rapper’s case saw some hotel records, which detailed various hotel room damage fees in the aftermath of his “freak offs”.

The rapper paid the damage amount to the hotels after conducting his drug-fueled sex parties. Notably, one hotel in Beverly Hills charged Diddy $500 for drapery and carpet damage.

His American Express card was reportedly used to settle an invoice listing $950 for “linen damage/deep cleaning, as per the news outlet.

Meanwhile, in October of 2012, Diddy’s American Express was also used to pay for “penthouse damage” to the InterContinental New York Times Square. The bill amassed $46,786 in charges.

After Diddy’s staggering hotel damage allegations came to light, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton took to X and questioned why the artist did not have a separate house "just for freak-offs". On June 19, 2025, the media personality wrote in a tweet:

“Why didn't #Diddy have a house or apartment JUST for freak-offs in each city he lives? I don't get why he insisted on hotels!”

Meanwhile, on his website, Perez Hilton noted that on Monday, June 16, 2025, the jury was shown footage of the “freak offs”. According to him, jurors reacted differently to the footage, with most sitting in silence and others covering their eyes.

When is Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking trial believed to end?

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial is in its sixth week. Judge Arun Subramanian, according to reports, has said that the proceedings should be wrapped up by July 4, 2025.

Notably, the judge cancelled yesterday’s testimony after a juror fell ill. As per E! News, Judge Subramanian told the courtroom, on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, that the proceedings are cancelled because:

“We have a sick juror who cannot be here and had vertigo, was on their way here and had to turn back …the juror's partner notified us. He is not here, and he is on the regular jury. So, it appears we cannot go on today.”

The Manhattan courthouse is also closed today, Thursday, June 19, 2025, due to the federal holiday. Notably, prosecutors are reported to finish presenting their case on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Meanwhile, after the prosecution rests its case, the defense will reportedly spend about two to five days presenting its side of the case. After both sides have presented their cases, the jury will then hear their closing arguments.

As the trial is nearing its final stages, People, on June 17, 2025, reported exclusively that the artist rapper will not testify at his own sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been at a federal jail in Brooklyn since his arrest at a Manhattan hotel in September 2024. The artist has been charged with two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and one count of racketeering.

Meanwhile, prosecutors are arguing that the rapper has used his business empire to carry out a criminal enterprise for years. They allege that he has coerced several victims into participating in a sexual “freak off” and threatened them to stay silent.

