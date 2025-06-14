"Even if he did cry, he's still a monster"- Perez Hilton reacts to Diddy's ex-assistant recalling how rapper was allegedly "upset" sometimes

On June 14, 2025, American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton shared insights on Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-assistant, Jonathan Perez's testimony. The testimony was part of the rapper's sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial.

Perez Hilton reviewed Jonathan's testimony from June 14. During the cross-examination with Brian Steel (Diddy's attorney), Jonathan confirmed that he still respects the rapper. Jonathan added that he had seen the rapper cry at times while working for him from 2021 to 2024.

When Steel asked if Jonathan had ever seen the rapper cry, Diddy's former assistant replied:

"'At times, he was sad. I can't remember if he was crying, but this does remind me that he was upset.'

Hilton questioned the authenticity of the rapper's tears, stating:

"Even if he did cry, he's still a monster. For all I know, they could have been tears of manipulation."

Combs' ex-assistant further testified that last September, when the rapper was arrested, Jonathan decided to quit his job. He added that he feels the same about Combs as he did when he left the job, as reported by The Washington Post.

"There was a lot going on personally for Mr. Combs … not a lot of communication about what was happening," he claimed.

Jonathan further explained:

"I thought it was a good time to leave to hopefully avoid a situation like this."

More about Jonathan Perez's testimony in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial

During his testimony on June 14, Jonathan Perez shared details about "king nights," events that previous witnesses have described as "freak offs" or "hotel nights." For the unversed, these were events orchestrated by Combs where he would allegedly coerce individuals into sexual activities, according to CNN's live coverage.

He added that the assistants working in the daytime for Combs were mostly responsible for organizing the events. He further claimed that working in the evening allowed him to arrange only five of these events for the rapper.

"It was a lot of packing materials, making sure that he was going to have everything he would need for 12 to 24 hours without having to bother anybody," Perez stated.

Jonathan, who worked for Combs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., alleged that he would prepare food, liquor, music, red lights, condoms, lubricant, and sometimes "Vital Honey" for "enhancing a man’s libido."

He further alleged that Combs would carry a Gucci pouch during the infamous "king nights," which allegedly contained cash and drugs like ketamine, Molly, and Adderall. Perez claimed that he was asked "a handful of times" by Combs or an acquaintance to acquire drugs like Xanax, cocaine, and Molly from individuals named "Baby Girl" and "Guido."

Perez further confirmed that Jane, the rapper's ex-girlfriend and one of the government's key witnesses in the trial, allegedly seemed like a "willing participant" in "king nights." He added that she never seemed "upset or unhappy" after the events.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Ye, previously known as Kanye West, made a brief appearance at Manhattan federal court for Diddy's trial after 11 am. Ye arrived with Combs' son, Christian, and stayed there for 40 minutes before leaving. When reporters asked if he was there to support Diddy, the rapper said, "Yes," as reported by ABC News.

Jonathan Perez, who worked as Combs' assistant from 2021 to 2024, made $100,000 annually while working for him.

