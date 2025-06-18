Why did the judge adjourn Diddy's trial on Wednesday? Details on juror's health condition explored

In Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial, the defense concluded the cross-examination of special agent with the US Attorney’s Office, DeLeassa Penland, on Tuesday. She was expected to take the stand on Wednesday for the redirect examination. However, the judge adjourned the court on June 18.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Wednesday, Judge Arun Subramanian said that the trial proceeding couldn't be continued as one of the jurors from the panel of 12 is sick. As per CNN, the court received the information from the juror's partner that he had vertigo symptoms and couldn't attend the court. On account of a sick juror, the judge postponed the proceedings till Friday.

“We have a sick juror. I don’t think there’s any way for us to proceed today,” Judge Arun Subramanian said.

Ad

People reported that both prosecution and defense agreed to the adjournment due to the absence of a juror.

The court will now continue Diddy's trial on Friday, as June 19 is the Juneteenth holiday. The court will resume on Friday from 9 am to 1 pm and will finish early, as one of the jurors has to attend their son's graduation.

What developments were anticipated in Diddy’s trial on Wednesday?

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to CNN, Special Agent DeLeassa Penland was expected to continue her testimony on Wednesday. On June 17, Penland helped the court in reviewing text messages exchanged between Combs, his staff, and Cassie Ventura. The court went through a timeline of events with the help of multiple records.

The prosecution was expected to start redirect examination with Penland on Wednesday. Another key witness in Diddy's trial, Brendan Paul, was expected to take the court stand on Wednesday. Paul worked as an assistant to Diddy and was named in one of the lawsuits filed against the rapper.

Ad

According to CNN, the earlier prosecution said that they were expecting to conduct Paul's direct examination in approximately 90 minutes on Wednesday. Now, Paul is expected to return to court on Friday.

More about Diddy's former assistant, Brendan Paul

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brendan Paul, who is expected to take the stand on Friday, allegedly transported drugs for Combs, according to the prosecution. On Tuesday, Paul invoked the Fifth Amendment, and the judge signed the immunity order.

As per TMZ, Paul is a former basketball player and played for the Syracuse men's team. He worked as Sean Combs' main assistant. In a civil lawsuit filed by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones against Diddy, it was alleged that Paul used to carry drugs and arms for the rapper.

Ad

Combs' former assistant was also arrested on the day when federal agents raided the rapper's home. Per the police report, Paul was in possession of suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana candy. However, after accepting a plea deal in May 2024 and completing the pretrial diversion program, the charges were dropped in December 2024.

Also read: Were Diddy freak-off videos shown in court? Perez Hilton comments on three alleged videos seen by jurors during trial

Ad

On Tuesday, Judge Arun Subramanian lashed out at the prosecution as well as the defense over an article published revealing the details of sealed proceedings. The adjournment of the proceedings pushed the schedule a day further. Earlier, Judge Arun Subramanian said that he wants this trial to be completed before July 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More