Diddy trial: Jury sees hotel room damage invoices for rapper totaling over $48,000

On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, the jurors presiding over Sean "Diddy" Combs' s*x trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial reviewed the rapper's records detailing damages to various hotel rooms. In total, the invoices amounted to more than $48,000 in hotel damages, according to CNN's live coverage.

According to the hotel records, the InterContinental Hotel in New York charged Diddy $46,786 for "penthouse damages" in 2012. The Beverly Hills Hotel charged $500 for damage to drapes and carpets, while the Hermitage Hotel charged the rapper $950 for "linen damage/deep cleaning."

The hotel damages claims were also discussed on May 22, 2025, during the testimony of Frédéric Zemmour, General Manager of L'Ermitage Beverly Hills. Zemmour shared the hotel's internal notes about Combs during his stays.

"Always spills candle wax on everything and uses excessive amounts of oil, place rooms out of order upon departure for deep cleaning," Zemmour said.

Combs's hotel profile further reads:

"Please authorize an extra $1,000 when guest stays with us to cover any room damage."

The hotel notes further stated that the staff once found "large deposits of candle wax" on carpets, the living room, and on the nightstands in the bedroom area, and Combs was charged $500 for the damages.

Payments for flights and sex workers are presented in court

Actress Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs arrive at the premiere of Lionsgate's "The Perfect Match" (Image via Getty)

Furthermore, in the trial on June 17, DeLeassa Penland, a special agent with the US Attorney’s Office who is testifying in the trial, showed the court flight records which indicated that the rapper paid for a round-trip flight for male sex workers, mainly Jules Theodore and Clayton Howard. The sex workers were often hired by Diddy and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.

The court also saw Travel records for an American Airlines ticket for a July 29, 2010, flight from Los Angeles to New York booked for Jules Theodore. Previously in her testimony, Ventura claimed that she was coerced into engaging in sexual activity with Theodore.

All expenses related to the hotels were paid from an American Express card, as reported by ABC News.

Diddy's ex-PA describes cleaning hotel rooms after freak-off as a "nightmare"

Expand Tweet

During her testimony on May 29, 2025, Comb's assistant, identified as Mia, testified that she was responsible for setting up and cleaning hotel rooms after the infamous freak-offs "so that a housekeeper couldn't take [photos] and run to TMZ."

Freak-offs, also known as hotel nights, were drug-fueled events where the rapper would coerce individuals into sexual activities.

Mia, who was Diddy's assistant from 2009 to 2017, alleged that she had to be "on call" in case the rapper needed anything during the freak-offs. She added that the hotel rooms after the freak offs were a "disaster" and a "nightmare."

"I saw a lot of candle wax everywhere that was impossible to get out. There was a lot of wet towels everywhere. I’ve seen broken glass, water all over the floor, sometimes blood. Oil over furniture and walls, and things like that," she said.

When asked about the blood by the prosecutors, Mia claimed that Combs told her "that it was period blood."

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest on September 16, 2024.

