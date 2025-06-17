Defense attorney Teny Geragos reads intimate texts in which Cassie allegedly claims she is "always ready to freak-off" with Diddy

Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura’s messages were read aloud by defense attorney Teny Geragos during the rapper’s trial on June 17, 2025. The live updates from the trial shared by CNN stated that the texts reportedly featured Cassie saying that she was prepared for a freak-off with Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Notably, Combs asked Cassie about when she wanted a freak-off, following which Ventura allegedly replied:

“I'm always ready to freak off."

The dancer and actress also allegedly planned for the freak-off in a few of the text messages. An update posted by Gen Just Law on X (formerly Twitter) stated that Cassie had reportedly planned the freak-off on a Friday so that she could recover physically during the weekend.

Geragos read other conversations between Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs. Notably, a few of the conversations happened during the meetings between the escorts, Cassie, and Diddy.

According to CNN, special agent DeLeassa Penland, who works with the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, was also present at the court. Geragos questioned Penland if all the message threads related to the freak-offs were added to the government’s summary charts.

Penland replied by saying that she was only tasked with reviewing the material provided by the prosecutors and checking that the charts were precise, based on the details included in the documents. DeLassa additionally clarified that she was not associated with the case in any manner.

During her cross-examination, Penland said other individuals had possibly attended the meetings between Sean, Cassie, and the escorts. She mentioned that certain names are not included in case there is no evidence against them, and continued:

“It does not have the name of every potential person that was at this gathering.”

Text messages shared between Diddy and Cassie Ventura after the hotel incident were read in court

CNN acquired a video last year where Sean Combs was reportedly spotted assaulting Cassie Ventura. The clip was allegedly captured at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016, and Combs apologized through social media after the video went viral.

The live updates by CNN reported that a lot of conversations happened between Sean, his former chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, and former security guard Damion Butler after the hotel incident. The conversations also reportedly included Cassie Ventura, who told Kristina on one occasion, referring to Sean Combs:

“Please tell him the neighbors are about to call the police.”

Sean Combs also tried to contact Cassie after the hotel incident. While Ventura did not respond in the beginning, she reportedly called back, and the duo spoke to each other for almost a minute. Diddy attempted to call Cassie a few more times, and he even told Ventura to call him in a text.

As reported by CNN, Diddy continuously tried to speak to the singer and model by calling her, and a few of the calls went unanswered. However, Ventura responded to one of the calls for almost 18 seconds. While Combs requested Ventura to call him in another message, Cassie replied by writing:

“I have a premiere Monday. For the biggest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I have a black eye and a fat lip. It was time for me to go. You are sick for thinking it’s okay to do what you’ve done. Please stay far away from me.”

The text messages and calls were included under the records associated with the hotel incident in 2016, and the Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson presented them in court.

