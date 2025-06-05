Diddy's ex-lover "Jane" describes him as "larger than life," claims their first night together was "amazing"

A new witness has begun testifying under the pseudonym Jane at Diddy’s ongoing trial on June 5, 2025. According to CNN, Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson’s opening statements claimed that Jane was dating Sean “Diddy” Combs around five years ago, and the witness recalled her first date with the rapper as she spoke at the court.

As per the live updates from CNN, Jane’s first date with Sean happened in 2021. Notably, the duo had previously gone on a trip to Miami a year ago, and they returned to the place for another time. Jane testified that she and Diddy spent a night together and recalled Sean’s behavior by saying:

“Lots of love, made love, it was just amazing. I remember it was like morning time and we just decide to go for a walk on the beach.”

According to the Washington Post, Jane and Sean were planning to spend some time with each other for a week. The former said that she fell in love with Combs while she was returning home from Miami and added in her testimony:

“I remember when I first saw Sean, he walks in the door of the hotel room, and it was just like larger than life. He was just immediately immersed in conversation with me.”

Jane testified that she and Combs saw the sunrise from the balcony and decided to go on a date at the restaurant. Jane added in her testimony that Diddy invited her and her friends’ group to his place on the final day of their stay in Miami for a movie night, as reported by the Washington Post.

According to the outlet, Jane testified that Combs had a “super charming” personality and that she and Sean were having a conversation through text messages on the movie night.

Jane testified about everything that she felt after spending a night with Diddy

During her testimony on Thursday, June 5, Jane said that she was excited and happy about the first night she spent with Sean Combs. The witness mentioned that although they shared some special moments on a particular day, she was expecting it to happen on random occasions, as per CNN.

Jane opened up on the impact of the first night on her life, saying that it opened something that she could not close so easily throughout the time she was romantically linked to Diddy. She addressed the same in her testimony, as she stated:

“I truly felt that night just opened like a Pandora’s box in the relationship. It just completely set the tone for our relationship moving forward.”

Jane added that she and Combs preferred to keep their relationship private and that she never wanted to get intimate with any other men except Sean. She claimed that she reportedly shared a social media post related to their relationship only on one particular occasion.

In addition, the witness told the court that Diddy reportedly provided drugs such as ketamine and cocaine to her when they had to get intimate. According to CNN, Jane claimed that Sean allegedly told her to wear provocative outfits and put baby oil on him and herself while getting intimate with each other. Jane described her relationship with Combs by saying:

“It felt like Sean was really passionate, and he brought out a lot of passion out of me too. And the way he would compliment me and be so into me and just really like enjoying one another.”

On the instructions of Judge Arun Subramanian, Jane’s identity has not been disclosed to anyone except the jury. Before Jane, Bryana Bongolan, a close friend of Combs’ ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, testified against Sean.

