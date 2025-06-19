When was Kanye West at Diddy's trial? Details explored as Melanie King calls the visit a "reconnaissance mission"

Melanie King recently shared her opinion related to Kanye West’s appearance at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial on June 13, 2025. Melanie started by referring to Ye’s outfit and how he was sitting in a private room that was “supposed to be overflow.”

Melanie shared a video on her YouTube channel on June 19, 2025, in which she opened up about the impact of Ye’s appearance in court during Diddy’s trial on other people. King addressed the same by saying:

“The speculation has been strong enough to cause visible panic in certain circles. Kanye showing up just as these whispers, okay, intensified, not just in the court room but online, makes the visit feel less like a show of support and more like some type of reconnaissance mission.”

Melanie mentioned in the video that Kanye West appeared in court since Diddy is his close friend, and Ye wanted to support him.

The YouTube personality claimed that Ye’s appearance was reportedly aimed at changing public opinion, through which people would see things differently. Melanie opened up on the possible reasons why all of these were happening, and said:

“The jury doesn’t know about this. We know it as the public. So this didn’t help Diddy in court at all. It may not have helped or hurt him. And maybe he expected it to do to help him but we know it didn’t do anything because the jury does not have knowledge of what is going on outside the court room. They’re not allowed to look at anything with the case.”

King additionally claimed that Kanye West’s silence in Sean’s legal issue was unacceptable since Ye had previously “ranted” about the dark side of the music industry.

Kanye West was not allowed to enter the court during Diddy’s trial

As mentioned, Ye appeared during Sean’s trial last Friday, June 13. According to the Associated Press, Ye was questioned if he was at the court to support Sean, and he agreed to the same. Ye appeared at the court in a white outfit when the court went on a break during the noon hours.

Kanye West also had to go through a security screening to enter the place. He also entered the elevator but was not taken to the 26th floor, where the trial was happening.

Ye and the security stopped around three floors below, and Kanye was allowed to watch the trial on a monitor. The overflow floor was on top, and it included media representatives and court employees. Ye was sitting alongside Sean’s son Christian, along with a bodyguard and a supporter for Combs.

On the other hand, a few people reportedly entered the room where Ye was watching the trial. However, Kanye left a few moments later, and while he came out of the building, Ye did not speak to the reporters as he immediately went back to his vehicle. Meanwhile, Sean’s family members were unaware of Ye’s presence.

As per The Mirror, Kanye and Diddy’s friendship has gone through a lot of ups and downs over the years. However, the latter has spoken about Ye on a few occasions and even expressed gratitude to Kanye for being the reason behind his love for hip-hop.

Sean’s trial on June 18, 2025, was adjourned due to the health issue of a jury member. Combs’ ex-assistant, Brendan Paul, is reportedly the next witness to testify against the artist.

