Who is Amerie married to? Family life explored as singer reveals she is going through a divorce

Amerie Mi Marie Rogers Nicholson recently revealed that she and her husband, Lenny Nicholson, are getting divorced. People magazine reported that the duo exchanged vows in 2011 in the British West Indies. Notably, Lenny has worked for Columbia Records as an executive in the past.

Rogers Nicholson confirmed the separation while speaking on Way Up With Angela Yee on June 10, 2025. According to BET, the singer was heard saying in the episode:

“I’m getting a divorce. We’re going through a divorce, but we’ve been separated since 2023.”

Co-host Jasmine Brand then questioned Amerie on whether she aims to date someone in the future. The actress said in her response that it has been a few years since she separated from her husband and added:

“You know that’s interesting because I was trying to figure out like the date, like what, I talked about that before too. Like dating, it’s like, being like here, here, here. Like it depends. What are we, how are we defining dating?”

The rest of the guests said that it simply refers to going on dates, and Rogers Nicholson also agreed to the same. The First Daughter star did not share any further details about her divorce in the episode as the conversation soon shifted to other topics.

The video of Rogers Nicholson speaking to Angela Yee has already received more than 5,000 views on YouTube. Furthermore, the former is also the mother of a child named River Rowe, who is seven years old as of this year.

Amerie and Lenny Nicholson were married for more than ten years: Family, personal life, and more

The Fitchburg, Massachusetts, native has opted to keep her marriage away from the limelight throughout her career. As mentioned, she has confirmed her divorce from Lenny Nicholson. The duo reportedly started dating in 2007, as stated by Complex.

While speaking to Essence magazine in 2011, Amerie recalled how she became attracted to Lenny. Rogers Nicholson said at the time that she was looking for someone to “A&R” for her album, and she wanted Lenny to do it since he had helped her a lot over the years.

She further stated that they did not have frequent conversations and added:

“I was working on my second album. The whole vibe of this album was that I’m free and I’m single and I’m not checking for anybody. So I’m there and I feel a tap on my shoulder. I look up and it’s him. I didn’t totally recognize him because he had a hat on.”

Amerie said that they began dating shortly and that she found Lenny cute when he removed his hat. Rogers Nicholson described Lenny as a gentleman who plans surprises, and she likes the way Lenny treats her family members.

Following her wedding ceremony in 2011, The Center star said that it was an exciting moment for her and continued:

“I look forward to a loving and enduring marriage. This day couldn’t come any sooner than me. I am beyond thrilled. I will remember this day forever.”

In 2018, Rogers Nicholson and Lenny welcomed their son River Rowe. The former announced the news through her Instagram page at the time, which included a photo of the newborn.

Amerie has released 4 albums, and her last major project was In Love & War, which came out in 2009. The project grabbed a spot on the US Billboard 200 alongside other charts. Back in March last year, she also released a book titled You Will Do Great Things, as per Fox 11 Los Angeles.

