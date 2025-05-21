"She'll get bored of it within a week" — Internet reacts to NBA YoungBoy FaceTiming Yaya Mayweather after buying her a Lamborghini truck

A video allegedly showing that NBA YoungBoy had gifted a Lamborghini to Yaya Mayweather recently surfaced on social media platforms. In the video, Yaya was reportedly seen on a FaceTime call with the rapper while receiving the gift. According to reports by The Jasmine Brand, YoungBoy and Yaya had been together in an on-and-off situation since 2018.

The viral video showing the alleged luxury car gift and Yaya video calling NBA YoungBoy garnered variety of reactions on social media. Several netizens flooded platforms like X (formerly Twitter), with some claiming that Yaya would soon be bored of the new vehicle.

Here are some responses found on the social media platform.

"She'll get bored of it within a week 🤨," one X user said.

Another netizen wrote on X:

"Rich people don't get tired of acting fake surprised with expensive gifts? Ain't her dad a billionaire?"

"Nobody care he fell off in 2021 ain’t made a hit since," added a tweet.

"Do you think Yb and Yaya are couple goals ? lol 😂😂🤣," wondered a netizen.

While many users mocked YoungBoy's act, others complimented him for taking care of the mother of his child. One netizen wrote on X:

"Nothing is wrong with buying the mother of your child a new vehicle. Y’all gotta stop the narratives . He take care of everybody."

"I actually like Yb w Yaya lol," added a tweet.

"I bet she doesn't even care about the car really, she just happy it's from YB 😂🔥," wrote a user.

Exploring the relationship timeline of Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy

Yaya Mayweather, daughter of boxer Floyd Mayweather, reportedly had a romantic relationship with NBA YoungBoy that lasted for less than two years. In December 2018, rumors sparked that the duo had some romantic link. Then, in February 2019, Yaya ended up posting YoungBoy on her Instagram story on Valentine's Day.

According to HotNewHipHop, by March 2019, the situation seemingly got bitter between the two. Rumors of Yaya slashing YoungBoy's tires also began flying around. However, the rapper denied the assumptions. In December 2019, he dropped Dirty Diana, and the track reportedly dissed Yaya, accusing her of slashing the tires.

Sometime after the release of the song, Yaya posted a video of herself enjoying the song along with her mother. NBA YoungBoy commented under the post:

"I'm laughing so hard I love you."

Amid the turbulent dynamics with YoungBoy, Yaya was also accused of stabbing the rapper's baby's mother, LaPattra Lashai Jacobs. While Jacobs survived, she sued Yaya. Yaya Mayweather eventually pleaded guilty in the case.

NBA YoungBoy eventually got married to Jazlyn Mychelle, with whom he has two kids. However, in April 2024, Yaya made a post on Instagram where she suggested rekindling her relationship with YoungBoy. She even penned down a caption which read:

"My homegirls trying to help me get my bd back because they helped me lose him."

It remains unclear if Yaya was being serious about the post and the caption.

In other news, NBA YoungBoy had announced his upcoming 2025 MASA Tour, on May 15. The tour is set to begin on September 2 with the first show in Dallas. The tour is scheduled to conclude with its final show on October 19 in New Orleans.

