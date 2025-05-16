NBA YoungBoy's 2025 Masa Tour: Dates, venues, and more explored as rapper announces first headlining tour after 5 years

NBA YoungBoy has announced his 2025 “Masa Tour,” marking his first headlining tour in five years and his return to live performances since his 2024 incarceration. The 27-city tour begins on September 2 at Dallas’ American Airlines Center and concludes on October 19 at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center.

Special guests DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo, and K3 will join the rapper on the road, with tickets available via pre-sale until May 18. General sales will begin on May 22 at 10 a.m. local time. The “Masa Tour” follows NBA YoungBoy’s December 2024 album, I Just Got a Lot on My Shoulders, his final project under Motown Records, and his May 2025 single, Shot Callin.

NBA YoungBoy (born Kentrell Gaulden) walked out of prison in March 2025 after serving time for federal gun charges tied to a 23-month sentence and five years of probation. But here’s the twist: he was released early, clearing the way for him to reboot his music career, and this tour’s the first big proof. After years of legal limbo, fans finally get to see him live again.

The tour will hit major cities like Chicago’s United Center (Sept. 24), Brooklyn’s Barclays Center (Sept. 27), and Miami’s Kaseya Center (Oct. 13). VIP packages will be available alongside standard tickets, though pricing details remain undisclosed.

The tour announcement comes amid a prolific period for NBA YoungBoy, who dropped the 20-track More Leaks project in March 2025 and continues to dominate streaming platforms despite legal challenges.

NBA YoungBoy’s full tour schedule and ticket information

NBA YoungBoy’s “Masa Tour” spans September 2 to October 19, covering 27 U.S. cities. Below is the complete schedule:

September 2 : Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center September 5 : Austin, TX – Moody Center

: Austin, TX – Moody Center September 6 : Houston, TX – Toyota Center

: Houston, TX – Toyota Center September 9 : Los Angeles, CA – Crypto. com Arena

: Los Angeles, CA – Crypto. com Arena September 12 : Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena September 13 : Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center September 15 : Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

: Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena September 17 : Denver, CO – Ball Arena

: Denver, CO – Ball Arena September 20 : St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center September 21 : Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

: Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center September 24 : Chicago, IL – United Center

: Chicago, IL – United Center September 25 : Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

: Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena September 27 : Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center September 28 : Boston, MA – TD Garden

: Boston, MA – TD Garden September 29 : Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center October 1 : Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena October 3 : Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center October 4 : Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

: Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena October 6 : Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena October 8 : Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

: Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena October 10 : Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

: Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena October 11 : Orlando, FL – Kia Center

: Orlando, FL – Kia Center October 13 : Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

: Miami, FL – Kaseya Center October 15 : Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena October 16 : Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena October 18 : Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

: Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC October 19: New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 22 at 10 a.m. local time through official vendors, with pre-sales available via NBA YoungBoy’s website until May 18. VIP experiences, including premium seating and exclusive merchandise, will also be offered.

The tour marks NBA YoungBoy’s first major live outing since his 2020 performances, allowing fans to hear tracks from his recent albums and collaborations. His legal troubles, including guilty pleas to firearm possession charges in Louisiana and Utah, delayed previous tour plans, but his release in March 2025 has paved the way for this comeback.

As the “Masa Tour” approaches, anticipation builds around NBA YoungBoy’s ability to reconnect with audiences after a turbulent period. With a mix of new releases and fan favorites on the setlist, fans look forward to this tour.

