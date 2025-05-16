Did Beyonce take stage during her Concert at Chicago's Soldier Field? Details explored as delays over weather concern

Beyoncé performed at her Cowboy Carter concert in Chicago on Thursday, May 15, despite weather concerns. While the show was delayed and the audience was even evacuated once, it was eventually completed.
The pop star is currently traveling with her Cowboy Carter Tour to nine cities across the US and Europe, starting at the SoFi stadium on April 28. The set features 39 songs.
On May 15, she was set to perform at 7 p.m. CT at Soldier Field in Chicago. However, there were severe weather warnings in the city, leading to major delays in starting the concert.
More about Beyonce's Cowboy Carter concert delay in Chicago
Earlier in the day on May 15, Soldier Field's director of marketing and PR, Luca Serra, had announced that the concert wouldn't start at least until 9 p.m. CT. Serra added:
"We're monitoring the weather and will continue to share updates."
The show was supposedly set to start at 7 p.m. CT. However, at around 8:30 p.m. CT, audiences were asked to evacuate the venue due to severe weather warnings. There was a prediction of thunderstorms with wind speed reaching up to 60 mph, hail, and more.
Just around 9 p.m., fans were urged to return to the venue and be seated. The screens read during the time:
"Thank you for your patience during this time. We are setting the show and getting the floor ready to receive guests. Looking forward to a great show!"
The concert eventually started at around 10:15 p.m. CT. Beyonce started by saying:
"I'm so happy to be on the stage seeing all of your beautiful faces. Thank you for all your love even throughout the storm. Y'all are here. I am here, and we're going to have a good ol' time."
A fan, who attended the show, Damian Roa, said (via USA Today):
"It was quite a day but we made it! I know Beyoncé is a professional, so she would never cancel a show! I got my hat protector and poncho in case the rain would continue."
The iconic superstar will perform the Cowboy Carter concert at Soldier Field on May 17 and May 18 as well. She did five shows of the concert at the SoFi Stadium on April 28, May 1, May 4, May 7, and May 9.
Beyonce brought her mother and daughters on stage during the Cowboy Carter concert
On May 1, the singer brought out her mother, Tina Knowles, on the stage at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. She was accompanied by Beyonce's daughters, Rumi and Blue Ivy.
While Beyonce is touring with her concert, her mother is currently touring with her book, Matriarch. Calling Knowles on stage, Queen B said:
“Today is a big day, because my mother, who worked so hard on her book…She has the number one book on the New York Times Best Seller list.”
She further continued:
“Everybody please say, ‘Congratulations Mama T.”
Meanwhile, Rumi and Blue Ivy were seen running around on stage and hugging their mother and grandmother.
