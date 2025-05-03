“Baby ivy run the whole family” — Netizens react as Beyonce brings Tina Knowles on concert stage while Blue Ivy keeps an excited Rumi in check

Beyonce, her mother Tina Knowles, and her daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy recently shared the stage. The recent Cowboy Carter tour by Queen B turned into a family event after her daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, shared the stage as her backup dancers. Rumi, who is seven years old, has also made her theatrical debut.

Meanwhile, Tina Knowles, Bey's mother, is currently touring nine cities for her best-selling novel, Matriarch. The mother and daughter have also recently made city stops together in Los Angeles.

While on tour, Queen B stopped on May 1 to greet her mother, Tina, and her two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, on the stage at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

It was evident from the widely shared concert videos that Blue Ivy was trying to control an ecstatic Rumi while Beyoncé was talking about Tina Knowles on stage. Additionally, Ivy was observed gesturing to Rumi to remain silent.

Once the video was uploaded on Instagram on May 1 by The Shade Room, it went viral and garnered netizens’ wholesome reaction. They praised Ivy, and one even said that she basically runs the family at this point.

Netizens’ reacted to Queen B’s daughters’ actions (Image via Instagram / @the_bibliophilic_soul)

Others also reacted in a similar way, as one said that Blue’s possibly going to make her cry, while another one said that she is trying to discipline her baby sister.

Netizens’ reacted to Queen B’s daughters’ actions (Image via Instagram / @_iambeeeeee / @_theehotgirll / @finess_esq)

Additionally, other netizens also echoed the sentiment and focused more on Rumi’s action. One said that she is extremely cute, while another one said that she was just happy to be there.

Netizens’ reacted to Queen B’s daughters’ actions (Image via Instagram / thesatoriousbig_ / @_itssliyaah / @persiaa___)

Beyonce brought her daughters and mother on stage while on her Cowboy Carter tour

During her most recent performance, Beyoncé invited her mother, Tina Knowles, as a special guest. On Thursday, May 1, the Grammy-winning musician performed live at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as the second stop on her international Cowboy Carter Tour.

The crowd exploded in applause when Knowles left the stage following a rendition of her Cowboy Carter song Protector in which she was joined onstage by her kids Rumi, 7, and Blue Ivy, 13.

The only Queen B song on which Rumi could be seen performing is Protector, a song about motherhood, although Blue Ivy has performed on several. Queen B used the occasion to congratulate her mother, 71, on the success of her new best seller memoir, Matriarch, as the three generations of women in the family stood together, arm in arm.

Rumi is beaming broadly on stage as Beyonce sings directly to her in a fan video that has been widely circulated on social media. Another scene shows Rumi waving wildly at the audience while Beyonce carries her in front of her. At the end of the song, Blue Ivy joins them after dancing behind them.

According to other viral videos, addressing her mother, Beyonce told the audience:

“Today is a big day, because my mother, who worked so hard on her book…She has the number one book on the New York Times Best Seller list.”

She continued:

“Everybody please say, ‘Congratulations Mama T.”

Tina and Blue beamed, while Rumi jumped around the stage and hugged her mother, sister, and grandmother.

Meanwhile, Queen B changed into various costumes over the duration of the performance. She was also spotted at one point sporting a denim-printed and gold-buckled catsuit by Roberto Cavalli, as well as a white Mugler bodysuit with fringe, chaps, and a traditional brimmed cowboy hat.

She also donned a Burberry outfit with sequins and tartan. Rumi donned gold Oscar de la Renta, while Bey and Blue Ivy wore a blue and green check plaid adorned with Swarovski crystals for her performance of Protector.

Meanwhile, Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour started on April 28 and will end on July 26.

