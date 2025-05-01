"Family collecting #1s like infinity stones" — Fans react as Beyoncé raves about her mother Tina Knowles' book becoming #1 New York Times best-seller

The internet has reacted to Beyoncé waxing lyrical about her mother, Tina Knowles, after the success of her book, Matriarch: A Memoir. Released on April 22, 2025, it dissects Knowles's life and talks about her entrepreneurial ventures, struggles with health, and her experience of mothering Beyoncé and Solange.

"A glorious chronicle of a life like none other—enlightening, entertaining, surprising, empowering—and a testament to the world-changing power of Black motherhood," states the blurb of Matriarch: A Memoir according to Goodreads.

Soon after its release, Tina Knowles' book was named an Oprah's Book Club pick. The honor instantly catapulted sales numbers as the book club contains millions of readers across the globe. On Thursday, May 1, 2025, Oprah Winfrey revealed via Instagram that Matriarch: A Memoir has already peaked on The New York Times' bestseller list.

Soon after the announcement, Beyoncé took to Instagram to congratulate her mother. In the caption, she wrote:

"The Mama T was that good?? Ha. You deserve it, I’m so proud!"

The Instagram post was quickly shared by pop culture handles on X, such as @PopCrave. Users took to the comment section to congratulate Tina Knowles on her achievement. Among them, X user @Pixel_Bath compared the Knowles family's achievements with MCU's Infinity Stones.

"Knowles family collecting #1s like infinity stones," wrote the user.

Many others praised Knowles for her achievement.

"Like she didn’t already know her mama been iconic. Tina wrote a bestseller and still had time to fix Michelle’s wig. talent runs DEEP," commented another.

"Winning runs in that family. Mama T didn’t just raise a star, she is one," raved another fan on X.

"Beyoncé's shoutout to her mom is everything! So proud of Tina Knowles for hitting that #1 spot—truly an inspiring achievement," another netizen chimed in.

Many users, meanwhile, were critical of the book's bestseller title.

"I have never understood this 'best seller' thing...everywhere a celebrity launches a book its a best seller so everyone sells or its just propaganda to buy the book," wrote a fan.

"So good sales = good quality according to beyonce but not according to beyhives," added another.

"Literally every writer has a #1 New York Times best-selling book," a user commented.

Some other comments on X are as follows:

"From designing Destiny’s Child looks to bestselling author — Mama T been THAT girl!" raved a user.

"So amazing! Tina Knowles truly deserves this recognition. It's incredible to see the support and love Beyoncé has for her mom’s achievement," another chimed in.

"What a beautiful shoutout! It's amazing to see those close to us achieve such incredible milestones. Love the bond they share!" raved a user on X.

In just over half a day, Beyoncé's post about Tina Knowles' bestselling memoir has amassed almost 300k likes on Instagram.

"It was like a punch in the face" — When Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis

Tina Knowles was diagnosed with cancer (Image via Getty)

Tina Knowles opened up about her unexpected cancer diagnosis in a recent interview with The Guardian (published on April 26, 2025). According to the report, Tina Knowles found out about her breast cancer last summer when she had biopsies of a mass in each breast. While one lump was harmless and benign, the other turned out to be cancerous.

“It was like a punch in the face," recalled Tina Knowles.

Although Knowles didn't want to share her diagnosis with the world, the 71-year-old matriarch wanted to spread awareness among other women to conduct regular screening tests.

“That is my big reason for talking about it, because I want women to take the time and not put themselves last," she added.

According to the report, Beyoncé, Solange, and Kelly Rowland were present in the hospital room and were trying to cheer her up. Tina Knowles went through another surgery to remove a blood clot, which later became infected. Thereafter, she moved into Beyoncé's house and was taken care of by an old friend.

“It was really hard, really challenging. Something that I thought was going to be easy turned into something pretty traumatic, but I am doing so good now, and I am just so grateful and blessed that I am healthy. It could have been way worse,” she remarked.

Knowles' voice cracked up during the interview as she thanked her children for supporting her throughout her struggles. However, she lightened the mood by focusing on her "breast reduction," which allegedly helped her wear a special dress to the Billboard Awards.

“I had the view that I would live each day as fully as I possibly can, and just live out loud, which doesn’t mean I’m loud or boisterous or anything. It just means that I am a priority, and I don’t feel bad about the good things that I’ve accomplished. I feel proud, I feel happy, I feel fulfilled," concluded Knowles.

Matriarch: A Memoir is available in paperback, hardcover, Kindle, and audiobook formats on Amazon. While the hardcover and paperback are priced at $24.48 and $29.97, respectively, the other two formats are available at a much cheaper rate. The audiobook can be purchased for $0.99, while the Kindle version is available for $14.99.

