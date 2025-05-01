"The Mama T was that good??" — Beyoncé celebrates her mother Tina Knowles' book becoming #1 New York Times best-seller

Beyoncé recently congratulated her mother, Tina Knowles, after her memoir, Matriarch, officially became a #1 New York Times bestseller. The memoir, released on April 22, followed Knowles' life and offered insights into her relationships with her former partners and superstar daughters, Beyoncé and Solange.

On April 30, 2025, Queen Bey took to her Instagram to congratulate her mother on her newest achievement, writing:

"The Mama T was that good?? Ha. You deserve it, I’m so proud!"

The caption echoed the singer's initial post about the memoir when it was first announced in October 2024, where she had written:

"I’m happy for you to share some of the stories that shaped you into who you are. To know you is to love you. But please don’t spill too much Mama Tea."

Tina Knowles' memoir touches on how she nurtured Beyoncé and her musical talent

Tina Knowles' memoir, Matriarch, was first announced in October 2024. In an Instagram post, Knowles, aged 71, explained why she decided to write the book, adding that she wanted to "celebrate these themes of strength, motherhood, Black pride, and identity." She said:

"I have always been a storyteller, and it’s something I learned from my mother. When I had a family of my own, I believed that my daughters needed to know where they came from in order to know where they were going. I’m now ready to share my story with all of you, so that we can all celebrate these themes of strength, motherhood, Black pride, and identity."

She also explained why she named the memoir Matriarch, revealing that it stemmed from the "wisdom that women pass on to each other, generation to generation."

According to USA Today, the memoir explores Tina Knowles' battle with breast cancer. For the unversed, Knowles was diagnosed with stage 1A breast cancer in 2024, undergoing treatment and surgery for the ailment. She is now in remission.

In Matriarch, Tina Knowles also expands on her marriage to Mathew Knowles (whom she divorced in 2011), raising their daughters and encouraging their musical talents.

She gives readers an insight into Beyoncé's early life, adding that she was a shy child who "walked into every class trying to be invisible." She also wrote about her experience watching her daughter on stage, writing:

"Watching Beyoncé perform in front of an audience for the first time was my first time seeing her onstage too. I was catching up just as much as the audience, but anyone could see she was home."

The book also touched on Destiny's Child, how the group was formed, and why the members decided to go on hiatus. The memoir sheds light on Knowles' relationship with Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland, whom Knowles welcomed into her life as another daughter.

Knowles' memoir also talks about her relationship with her late nephew, whom the family calls "Uncle Johnny." Uncle Johnny, who died of AIDS in 1998, reportedly inspired Beyoncé's Renaissance album.

The memoir also shares a tidbit about the formative years of Beyoncé's relationship with Jay-Z, with Knowles writing:

"As Beyoncé and Jay then kept up with each other in calls, the friendship deepened. She would tell me, 'He's just so nice.' There was another guy in the industry talking to her ... she told me they were both coming on at the same time. I watched her think. It was Jay. Isn't it humbling how love can begin with such a simple feeling?" she wrote.

In other news, Tina Knowles was seen at Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on April 28. The concert launched to support the singer's Grammy-winning album, will continue with the next show at SoFi Stadium on May 1.

