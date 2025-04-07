“The ability to block out all the outside noises is remarkable” — Tina Knowles pens heartwarming note for Beyonce and Jay-Z on their 17th anniversary

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles, recently celebrated the singer & Jay-Z's 17th wedding anniversary. In celebration of the same, the mother of the Cowboy Carter singer shared a video of the couple on her Instagram on April 4. It was a montage of throwback video clips depicting their wedding day and other romantic moments they shared.

Ad

In the caption, Knowles wrote:

“Happy 17th anniversary to two of my favorite people in the whole wide world!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️ your love and commitment, and the ability to block out all the outside noises is remarkable. True love rises above all the bulls—t. Enjoy your day…”

The montage's soundtrack featured a performance of Beyonce's 2006 ballad Still in Love (Kissing You), which features lyrics like:

Ad

“You’re best friend, you’re my husband. You are my doctor, counselor, provider, professor, my everything, and I love you.”

Ad

For context, Beyonce and Jay-Z got married in a small ceremony on April 4, 2008, after dating since 2000. They welcomed their daughter Blue Ivy, 13, in 2012, and seven-year-old twins named Sir and Rumi in 2017.

Tina Knowles praised daughter Beyonce for the latter’s way of parenting

To commemorate Beyonce and Jay-Z's 17th wedding anniversary, Tina Knowles posted a video of the couple. She complimented the couple's "ability to block out all the outside noises".

Ad

Tina had further talked candidly about her daughter in recent days. According to People Magazine's April 5 story, she discussed the singer's ability as a mother. At the 2025 Billboard Awards, Knowles told E! News that one of her favorite things about her daughter is how she prioritizes her children despite her fame.

Tina further said:

“[Her kids] are always her first priority no matter what else is going on.”

Ad

Ad

Apart from talking about the singer's capacity to focus on her children, Tina also tried to raise awareness of the crucial role that motherhood plays. Stating the same, she continued:

“Mothers take on the role of being behind the scenes and doing what they can to support. It's nice to be recognized for that.

Talking further about motherhood, she then said:

“It never ends, which is the best part. I'm still a mom. I'm 71 years old, and my kids are grown, but they still call me first and it's the best feeling in the world.”

Ad

As for the advice, Tina urged people to truly see their children and "acknowledge the differences".

“If you have more than one kid, acknowledge the differences and celebrate them.. When you have more than one kid, sometimes people lump them in, but you have to look at them individually," Tina said.

Ad

She had previously discussed her grandchildren in public. On the February 24 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Knowles jokingly referred to her granddaughter Blue Ivy as a "manager" to her parents, Beyonce and Jay-Z.

She recalled that when Beyonce seemed startled after COWBOY CARTER won the Best Country Album, Blue Ivy nudged her to get up and receive the award. Talking about that moment, Tina said,

"Beyonce is sitting like this… And Blue's saying, 'Get up,' and she walked on the stage -- so they call [Blue Ivy] the manager. She's a bossy little Capricorn like her grandma..”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More