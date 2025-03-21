What is Tina Knowles' net worth in 2025? Beyoncé's mother to be named Mother of the Year at 2025 Billboard Women in Music

On Thursday, March 20, Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles was declared the recipient of a special honor at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event. The 71-year-old matriarch will be the first-ever Mother of the Year honoree at the event that will take place on March 29 at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.

Tina Knowles has established himself as one of the big names in the fashion world and is a successful entrepreneur. In addition to being the mother of the Grammy-winning sisters, Beyonce and Solange, Tina Knowles has also established two fashion brands: Miss Tina and House of Dereon.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tina Knowles' has a net worth of $25 million in 2025.

Hosted by Laverne Cox, the Billboard Women in Music event will recognize the music industry's top female juggernauts for their contributions. Anxiety hitmaker Doechii was declared the 2025 Woman of the Year just two years after she received the Rising Star award.

Here is the list of the other honorees:

aespa - Group of the Year

Ángela Aguilar - Breakthrough Award

Erykah Badu - Icon Award

GloRilla - Powerhouse Award

Gracie Abrams - Songwriter of the Year

JENNIE - Global Force Award

Megan Moroney - Rulebreaker Award presented by Crown Royal Whisky

Meghan Trainor - Hitmaker Award

Muni Long - Rising Star Award presented by Honda Stage

Tyla - Impact Award presented by Bose

The 2025 Billboard Women in Music Award will be available to stream on March 29 on VIZIO WatchFree+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Fans can also watch it on VIZIO TVs and the VIZIO app.

"I didn't start very confident" — Tina Knowles once opened up about her journey as a matriarch

Beyonce, Tina, and Solange Knowles Launch Dereon in Canada - Source: Getty

Tina Knowles was one of the speakers at the recent In Charge & The Power of Kindness summit hosted by Diane von Furstenberg in New York City.

At the conference, she spoke about her journey as a matriarch and shared tidbits of her experience raring up Beyonce and Solange — two of the biggest pop icons of this generation.

"I didn't start very confident," Knowles started.

She explained that her needs implored her to start "doing the girls' hair and then their costumes." She grew in confidence and eventually let herself free and not worry about others' opinions.

Speaking about her ethos when it came to raising her children, Tina Knowles said:

"When I had kids, I said, this is one thing I'm not going to screw up. I'm going to put everything I have into it and try to do it right, and I did. Tina [Brown] and I were talking about women who have good relationships with their mothers, who become their confidantes and protectors and so that resonated with me because that's what I wanted to be."

Speaking about her teachings as a mother, she highlighted that "family comes first."

"Your children and husband come first. And I think they learned to be strong and resilient through hard times. I've had many many hard times. And just to be their true selves and not to be fake or phony. I've been preaching that since they were kids," explained the 71-year-old.

Finally, she recalled teaching them the importance of maintaining a certain degree of privacy in life. According to Tina Knowles, one shouldn't be "too talkative" about their personal lives and "give everything away."

Read More: "It was my favorite place"— Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles opens up about losing her Malibu beach bungalow to the wildfires

