“Azealia Banks already drafting something up” — Netizens react as Doechii gets swarmed by fans at her meet-and-greet event in Paris 

A video of singer Doechii getting swarmed by fans at her meet-and-greet event in Paris has been doing the rounds online. The Grammy winner spent the week in the city to attend the Paris Fashion Week.

Clips from the meet-and-greet event show a flock of people surrounding the Tampa native, prompting her team to carry her above them as she tried to calm fans. She continued to interact with her fans and sign vinyl records.

As the video went viral, internet users were quick to react. Referencing Azealia Banks' feud with the DENIAL IS A RIVER singer, wrote:

"Azealia Banks already drafting something up."

Many continued to praise Doechii, noting that she is on the rise.

"(She) gon be around a long time," one fan wrote.

"This wave coming whether y'all like it or not lol She’s a star," another echoed.

"I love this for her," a fan noted.

There were some who questioned if Doechii was actually popular, but the comments were quickly shot down.

"Most of Twitter didn’t know she was a YouTuber first so they won’t understand. Calling her a plant because you didn’t know about her is hilarious. Just do your research so you’re not on here typing any damn thing," one fan responded to naysayers.

"I thought they said she ain’t popular," another sarcastically added.

"She could literally walk though Lenox mall and no one would even know who she it," a user stated.

Doechii won the Best Rap Album at the 2025 Grammys for her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal

Doechii has a lot to celebrate in 2025; her third mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal (2024), won the Best Rap Album at the 2025 Grammys. The songstress is only the third woman to have won in the category since its introduction after Lauryn Hill (1997 as part of the Fugees) and Cardi B (2019).

In addition to the award, Doechii received nominations for Best Rap Performance (for the single Nissan Altima) and Best New Artist. The rapper also performed Denial Is a River and Catfish during the ceremony. To celebrate her Grammy win, she dropped her single Nosebleeds just hours after the ceremony.

Last month, Tyler, The Creator got Doechii on stage during his last show in Los Angeles as part of his Chromakopia Tour. The pair performed their collaboration, Balloon, following which Tyler took a moment to congratulate her on the win, adding:

"I'm so happy she exists. We have to keep supporting everything she does."

Last week, the Tampa singer made her debut at Paris Fashion Week 2025. She attended the Louvre’s Grand Fashion Dinner on Tuesday in an elegant yellow gown by Valentino’s Alessandro Michele. This was followed by her appearance at the Acne Studios Fall 2025 show on Wednesday.

Doechii also attended the Schiaparelli runway show on Thursday; she joined Doja Cat and Charlotte Cardin in the front row. The singer stunned in a white gown paired with a corset-styled bodice for the event. In the evening, she wore a pastel chiffon dress with fur for the Chloé Fall 2025 show.

Last week, the singer officially released her 2019 YouTube single Anxiety to digital streaming platforms. Anxiety is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

