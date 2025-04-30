What is Michael Bolton's net worth? Singer's wealth explored as he opens up about battle with brain cancer

Grammy-winner Michael Bolton disclosed information about his battle against brain cancer in a recent interview with People magazine, published on April 30, 2025. The article detailed Bolton's journey since his glioblastoma brain cancer diagnosis in December 2023.

The medical team reportedly performed two brain surgeries, followed by medical procedures of radiation and chemotherapy. At 72 years old, Bolton devotes his energy to maintaining his health while regularly checking for recurrence every two months via MRIs, according to People.

Despite his health battle, Bolton maintains a substantial fortune estimated at $80 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. His long professional career spanning decades has enabled him to achieve musical success through hit songs and world tours. He has also dabbled in acting, which has aided him in accumulating his financial wealth.

Michael Bolton established his music career in the mid-1970s after being born as Michael Bolotin on February 26, 1953, in New Haven, Connecticut. After starting with Blackjack as a heavy metal vocalist, he shifted his music focus to soft rock and pop ballads during the late 1980s.

Michael Bolton's songwriting breakthrough came with How Am I Supposed to Live Without You, initially written for Laura Branigan, which he later recorded as a solo. The success of the song launched Michael Bolton into mainstream recognition.

Financial success came to Bolton after he bagged two Grammy Awards and released his album Time, Love & Tenderness, where he recorded a cover of the famous Percy Sledge song When a Man Loves a Woman.

During his professional career, Bolton managed to sell more than 75 million records worldwide. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bolton derives his wealth from more than just his own music sales and concerts, as he has also worked with other artists, including Ray Charles, Celine Dion, and Shania Twain.

Bolton's professional journey extended beyond his work as a musician, as he also pursued acting roles and served as a film producer and director. The musician has made appearances in Meet Wally Sparks and Two and a Half Men while competing on season 11 of Dancing with the Stars in 2010, all of which have added to his wealth.

More recently, Michael Bolton co-directed and executive-produced American Dream: Detroit, a documentary highlighting the economic revival of Detroit. As stated by IMDb, the film featured interviews with celebrity figures like Aretha Franklin and Francis Ford Coppola, showing Bolton's interest in storytelling and community.

As reported by People, Michael Bolton learned about his glioblastoma diagnosis, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in December 2023. The surgeons working on his case successfully extracted the tumor and followed it up with another surgery in January 2024 to eliminate an infection.

Since completing chemotherapy and radiation, he has had regular scans, with the latest being in April 2025, showing no new tumors, as reported by People.

Bolton talked about the discovery of the cancer and the struggles that came with it in the People magazine interview.

"Succumbing to the challenge is not an option. You're really quickly drawn into a duel. I guess that's the way you find out what you're made of," he said.

He revealed that he has not chosen to receive a prognosis in order to stay focused on recovery and hope. While reflecting on this period in his life, Michael Bolton said he's shifted his view of legacy. Instead of focusing on career achievements, he now values the lessons and memories he leaves with his three daughters—Isa, Taryn, and Holly—and six grandchildren—Amelia, Olivia, Dylan, Grayson, River, and Jack.

"How do I give things that they can take forward? Life lessons, love, any kind of validation that I can give [them] — I want to be on the right side of that so they feel great about who they are," he added.

Even after his diagnosis, Michael Bolton maintains a routine that includes meditation, golf, and voice therapy. He continues to work on music and has even teased a potential new song titled Ain't Going Down Without a Fight, as stated by People.

As reported by Billboard, Bolton plans to return to the stage soon. His postponed Greatest Hits Live concert at the O2 Arena in London is now rescheduled for July 5, 2025.

