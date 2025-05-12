"Taylor get off the floor"— Internet reacts as Beyoncé breaks a record in the first five days of her Cowboy Carter Tour

Beyoncé wrapped her historic 5-show run at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. According to Billboard Boxscore, the figures are also making history. The Cowboy Carter Tour reportedly sold 217,000 tickets for those dates, grossing $55.7 million, making it the biggest reported single-venue engagement in 2025.

Ad

She kicked off the world tour on April 28, 2025, followed by successive shows on May 1, 4, 7, and 9. On average, the 35 Grammy winner grossed around $11.1M for every concert she did at SoFi Stadium, and according to Boxscore history, it's now the fifth-highest grossing tour stop.

Beyoncé fans celebrated the feat on social media, but not without lightly dragging some artists behind, like Taylor Swift, who wrapped up her The Eras Tour in December 2024 with over $2B in sales, per Billboard.

Ad

Trending

"OH TAYLOR GET OFF THE FLOOR," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

More fans celebrated the Texas Hold'em singer online, with netizens saying that she's "making history again" and the Cowboy Carter Tour is just getting started.

"She's making history again," a user on X said.

"This is how you become a mega popstar the right way. Beyoncé the respect you deserve is larger than life itself. God bless you," another user on X commented.

Ad

"$55M and just getting started! Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour is a masterclass is star power. Who's grabbing tickets for the next leg," an X user added.

Meanwhile, other fans praised her work ethic and effort to make every show in her tour "extravagant," and said that whatever revenue she earned would be well-deserved. Another fan mentioned that Beyoncé isn't simply breaking records—she's making history.

Ad

"A well-deserved revenue for the hardest working artist in history! Her work ethics and her efforts to make every tour different and better and Extravagant !!!!! I'm afraid she's the last superstar in the music industry," a user on X commented.

"Queen Bey does it AGAIN! $55M in just 5 dates? Cowboy Carter isn't just breaking records—it's rewriting history," an X user added.

Ad

Beyoncé is off to more long-running tour stops for the Cowboy Carter Tour

Ad

Beyoncé is just kicking off her Cowboy Carter Tour, which started in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on April 28, 2025, and is expected to wrap up on July 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. With the Grammy-winning artist already making history in her first stop, her earnings are bound to increase as the tour continues. The SoFi concerts are also not the only long-running tour stop on her schedule.

The Blackbird artist will also have a five-night stay at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on May 22, 24, 25, 28, and 29, which could challenge her $55M gross sales at SoFi. She will also have four concerts in Atlanta in July before heading to Las Vegas as her final stop.

Ad

However, her longest run for the Cowboy Carter Tour would be overseas in London, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where she will grace fans with six shows. However, according to Billboard, ticket prices at overseas venues tend to fall below the rates for US concerts.

Stay tuned for more news and updates as Beyoncé heads off to the next stop of the Cowboy Carter Tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More