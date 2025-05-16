"A 10/10 album"—BTS' Jin's 'Echo' earns fans'praise with its heartfelt lyrics and melodies

BTS’ Jin's solo album, Echo, was officially released on May 16, 2025. This marks his second solo project, following the successful debut of Happy last year.

Echo features seven tracks, including the lead single Don’t Say You Love Me. Described as a pop-rock ballad, this song has been praised for its raw and heartfelt lyrics. The music video has been filmed in Singapore. As the album and the music video are out, fans have praised it worldwide.

The singer's vocals with cinematic visuals create a deeply moving experience that resonates with listeners. It reflects the theme of lost love and emotional longing. Fans have especially noted BTS member's growth as a musician, praising his ability to convey raw emotion with each line.

A user commented on X:

"With 'Don't Say You Love Me' and the entire album Echo, Seokjin achieves new heights as a great musician. Well done, jin! Echo is the best album I've heard by any musician in recent years! Echo is a 10/10."

Others too took to social media to express their admiration for Echo.

"DAMNNNNN IT WAS SO GOOD. THEIR VISUALS SO PERFECTTTTTT," a fan commented.

"LOSER MAKES ME WANNA JUMP!!!!! COMBINATION OF THEIR VOICES BRINGS SUCH A FUN VIBE!! FELT EMO!!!," an X user remarked.

"Okay first of all, who TF hurt my man? #Dont_Say_You_Love_Me feels like a quiet storm , soft yet overwhelming. And Jin's ACTING, he didn't just act, he communicated. You keep redefining artistry, one frame at a time," a netizen added.

"It's here finally...The song is visually mesmerizing n flawlessly executed. It transports u to a time filled with beautiful memories but also, u can see the cracks coming. Both actors (yes) smashed it. And thanks to Jinnie, no one d!€d," another person wrote.

Many fans highlighted how the melody is stuck in their head now. Others mentioned that the lyrics made them cry.

"Melody and instruments pun besttttt," an X user mentioned.

"His magical voice!!! You are a real life prince. So beautiful.It’s stuck in my head. I wanna listen to it again and again and watch the MV a thousand more times. The lyrics are making me cry. JIN YOU ARE SO FREAKING TALENTED AND AMAZING," a fan remarked.

"I HAVE NO REASON TO CRY BUT SEOKJIN'S VOICE, TALENT AND THE BEAUTY OF THE SONG IS MAKING ME TEARY HELPPPPP WHY THIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL AND EMOTIONAL," a user commented.

More about the tracklist and upcoming activities of Jin

In Echo, BTS singer experiments with various rock sub-genres as it blends elements of pop-rock, alt-rock, and even country-rock. Tracks like Nothing Without Your Love and Rope bring a fresh energy to the album. Background and With the Clouds highlight his vocal prowess and emotional depth.

Echo comprises seven tracks which are listed below:

Don’t Say You Love Me Nothing Without Your Love Loser (feat. Yena) Rope It Travel with the Clouds Background To Me Today

The album explores themes of heartbreak, nostalgia, and self-reflection. Don’t Say You Love Me, the lead track, has been described as a poignant portrayal of a relationship’s end, while Rope It adds a playful yet introspective touch. His collaboration with Yena on Loser brings a youthful and rebellious vibe to the album.

Moreover, the singer is currently preparing for his first-ever solo tour, RUN SEOKJIN EP TOUR. It will kick off on June 28, 2025, in Goyang, South Korea. The tour will span multiple cities across Asia, North America, and Europe.

Additionally, he is set to perform Don’t Say You Love Me on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 21.

