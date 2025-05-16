Hailey Bieber allegedly requested Justin Bieber's team to upgrade her private jet to match Kylie Jenner's because she was not taking the "lesser jet"

TMZ's latest documentary, TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber, covers the alleged financial downfall of the singer, which reportedly led to him selling his catalog for $200 million.

Ad

According to X page @PopFactions' post covering some of the details of the documentary, TMZ's investigators revealed that while Justin was on tour, his wife Hailey Bieber reportedly requested that his team upgrade the size of her jet to one of Kylie Jenner's private jets. Hailey allegedly did so because she wasn't taking the "lesser jet", and while Justin's team offered her a smaller plane, she rejected it.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The investigators cited that incidents like these, which resulted in overspending, added to Bieber's money problems. Additionally, the X page also cited another one of the claims by TMZ's investigators stating that the Selena Gomez vs Hailey Bieber drama "is one sided on the Bieber's end".

It is speculated that Gomez is constantly on Hailey Bieber's mind and is a benchmark in her head. As per people reportedly close to the Bieber's, Selena Gomez is "a thorn in their side", not because the singer has done anything, but because of Hailey Bieber's perception of Gomez.

Ad

Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber's reported falling out over finances explored

According to a May 15, 2025, report by USA Today, Justin Bieber and his former manager Scooter Braun split after the singer abruptly cancelled the remaining shows of his 2022 Justice World Tour after performing a few times. Justin's rep confirmed the singer and artist manager parting ways in June 2024, which was also the time Braun retired from artist management altogether.

Ad

TMZ's executive producer, Don Nash, claimed Justin was reportedly tired, wanted to spend more time with his wife, go on vacation, and live his life without continuing with the tour. Sources close to the Baby singer told TMZ that he was "set up for failure" from the beginning of the tour's production.

Moreover, the outlet claimed that the tour's promoter, AEG, paid Justin Bieber $40 million in advance to perform his hit songs on the tour. Additionally, legal analyst and television producer Harvey Levin weighed in and claimed that after Justin Bieber cancelled the tour, AEG told him that he owed them $24 million.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since Justin didn't have that sort of money, Scooter Braun's company, HYBE, assumed the debt and paid it off for the singer. At that time, Justin signed a note agreeing to pay his former manager $24 million over a decade-long period, as per Levin. The television producer added that Justin Bieber only made one payment to Braun, post which he claimed:

“We’re told from Scooter’s side that Justin’s people called and said, ‘He doesn’t have the money anymore,’ and he’s never paid another payment.”

Ad

Moreover, Levin claimed that after some digging, Justin Bieber's business manager found out that Scooter Braun was "way overpaying commissions". This was followed by Justin's former music manager ordering an internal audit of HYBE, wherein he allegedly discovered that Justin owed him $1 million.

The publication added that an audit by the external firm, Price Waterhouse, revealed that the STAY singer allegedly owes Scooter Braun $8 million.

In April 2025, Justin Bieber's representative denied The Hollywood Reporter's assertion about the singer's alleged financial downfall. The representative mentioned that any source trying to portray that image either didn't understand the entertainment industry or wanted to "paint an unflattering portrait" of the singer.

Justin's rep added that the rumors didn't have any resemblance to reality.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More