"Well deserved blunt" — Internet reacts to first photos of NBA YoungBoy since being released from prison

On March 24, social media was filled with posts claiming that NBA YoungBoy was getting released from prison. While neither the rapper nor his attorney confirmed the same then, the claim was made by NBA member OG 3Three, according to XXL Mag. Recently, a few photos of the rapper have surfaced on the internet.

The photos are reportedly the first photos of YoungBoy after his alleged release. The photos got circulated several times on social media platforms. An X user @scubaryan posted the photos on the platform on April 10, 2025. The caption of the read:

"The first pictures of NBA Youngboy since being released from prison have emerged 👀🔥."

The photos gained massive popularity online with responses flooding the social media platform. Here are a few reactions on the viral photos. An X user (@badxbomi) tweeted:

"Well deserved blunt 🤐."

Another X user wrote:

"I hope he don’t go back we need more music."

"It looks like bro got enlightened," added a tweet.

"Welcome back NBA aura farmer," read another tweet.

A lot of other comments were found on X. An X user commented:

"Fans hyped for his next move!"

"Bro bringing back real music and clothes that are too tight on you ❤️ 😭," wrote another one.

"So much aura 🔥," said a netizen.

NBA YoungBoy was sentenced to 23 months in prison after pleading guilty due to an arrest dating back to 2023

According to reports by Times Now News dated March 2025, NBA YoungBoy was first arrested back in 2023. He reportedly was then taken into custody and booked with 63 severe charges, including identity fraud, forgery, and possession of controlled substances.

During his 2023 arrest, YoungBoy was already under house arrest at his house in Utah. He apparently was awaiting for a trial on a separate case. In November 2024, YoungBoy pleaded guilty to about 10 charges and chose a no-contest plea for the rest of the allegations.

At the time, a 23-month prison sentence was decided for the rapper. Along with this, the rapper was also sentenced to 60 months of probation. The outlet further suggested that the rapper's release date was supposed to be July 2025, according to initial reports.

On March 20, however, @Kurrco shared a post claiming that NBA YoungBoy was scheduled to be released from jail in April 2025. While many speculations flooded the social media, no confirmed details were provided. It is also unclear as to why the rapper was granted the alleged early release.

KUTV has further reported that the rapper has returned to Utah and his residence has been surrounded with heavily armed security forces. Neighbors claimed that the armed forces were restricting them from even using the public street infront of NBA YoungBoy's property. Judy Zone, a local resident, told KUTV:

"I was stopped by two guys (Saturday) with bullet proof vests---security, dressed all in black--and one of them had an AK strapped to his chest. It introduces this level of anxiety."

No response on the photos as well as the apparent early release has been made by the rapper yet.

