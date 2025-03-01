"King of SNS"- Fans proud as BTS' Jungkook makes history as the Most Viewed K-pop Soloist Across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram

On February 28, 2025, Pop Core reported that BTS' Jungkook made history as the most-viewed K-pop soloist across multiple social media handles, including TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. He had over 477 billion views on all the aforementioned social networking sites. The BTS member was followed by the BLACKPINK members Lisa and Rosé.

Subsequently, the Golden Maknae's feat circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Fans expressed pride in the male artist, and an X user tweeted,

"King of SNS."

"Some artist can only flex Instagram, others Youtube & some on Streams yet Jungkook has it all. Not only that, he is insanely talented & visually gifted. Tell me who is even near his level," a fan reacted.

"jk doesn't have an instagram acc.. even though he doesn't actively use his accs???? jungkook's always making history," a fan shared.

"Not only as Kpop soloist but Artist in general, he’s dominating in all platforms not only in Social but also Music platforms like Spotify, Apple & Melon. He’s truly unmatched," a fan commented.

Many fans noted how the youngest BTS member achieved the latest feat due to his solo projects, new songs, collaborations, and vlogs.

"Our king!!!! I'm so proud of him, I can't wait for him to show us even more!!! All his solo projects, new songs, new collabs, new seasons of his travelog, all the things he's kept on his mind until now... and his MUSIC, because we're all here for that, first: #JUNGKOOK IS MUSIC," an X user reacted.

"people of such high calibre usually have a term which is known as G.O.A.T," a fan remarked.

"See how he's dominating everywhere? It's not limited to just one single platform. And that's how you know the craze for his music translates to the craze for him as a person. Jungkook is successful in every meaning of the word," a user commented.

BTS' Jungkook shared a Weverse update

On February 15, 2025, BTS' Jungkook took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse, sharing a new update with ARMYs. He expressed his longing for the fandom and stated he could not wait to meet them. He added, as translated by X user @JJK_TIMES:

"I’m never forgetful of how I love ARMY and that you guys are the owner of the pencil that has written my story."

He added:

"Yeah, that means I know very well what to do. Even though I know that, I feel somewhat anxious, excited but a little uneasy. But writing a few words has saved me from being lost in thoughts. It’s just that… I just want you to know that I’m thinking of you so dearly."

In recent news, BTS' Jungkook has reportedly been promoted to the rank of a Sergeant.

