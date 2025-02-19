"No one as fine as this man"- ARMYs swoon over BTS' Kim Taehyung's newly emerged photo as fan shares wholesome story behind receiving it as a gift

On February 19, 2025, the X user @tamtam_in shared a new photo of BTS' Kim Taehyung in his military uniform, sending the internet into a meltdown. The fan further revealed a wholesome story behind receiving it as a gift. They mentioned, as translated by @wintertaeta2 on Twitter:

"hey guys, i’ve come with news about V oppa. I received a gift from an angel on Spin (anonymous korean platform like a curious cat).. last December at chuncheon lotteria an acquaintance had an encounter with him and even took a picture."

In the picture shared, the male artist made a V pose donning his military gear. The phrase, 'sharing the story of having a chance meeting with V,' was written on it. Subsequently, BTS' Kim Taehyung's new photo circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not stop gushing over the visuals of the K-pop idol. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"No one as fine as this man."

The fandom stated that they could not wait for the discharge day of Kim Taehyung from mandatory military service. They added that he looked handsome in the latest picture.

"Everytime he shows up it’s like a breath of fresh air. Like an oasis in a desert. Like a super bright star in the sky. Kim Taehyung we miss you sm,"- a fan reacted.

"I can't wait anymore. I want him back in my life I need him right now,"- a fan shared.

"The handsomest soldier in the world. A glimpse of Taehyung and everything just becomes so much brighter,"- a fan commented.

The internet users added that BTS' Kim Taehyung looked healthy in the picture and praised his visuals.

"He's looking so healthy. Less than 4 months to go babeeee,"- a user reacted.

"MY BABY MY ANGEL MY LOVE MY MOON MY STAR I MISSED UR BEAUTIFUL FACE SO MUCH,"- a user shared.

"He look healthy I'm glad be safe taetae see you soon borahae taehyungi,"- a user commented.

BTS' Kim Taehyung released Winter Ahead in collaboration with Park Hyo-shin

BTS' Kim Taehyung released Winter Ahead in collaboration with Park Hyo-shin on November 29, 2024, through BigHit Music and distributed by YG Plus and HYBE, respectively. The record was penned by writers, including Park Hyo-shin, V, Hyesung, Jesse Harris, and Waizmin. The two music videos were released for the song.

Winter Ahead's physical version was available through the BTS official store exclusively for US customers only. It was in the form of regular and instrumental. The track reached the No.1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs chart in 75 locations.

The male artist is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

