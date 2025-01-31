"I find comfort in Taehyung and his music. No one comes close"- Fans react as BTS' V talks about finding solace in music

On January 31, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung talked about finding comfort and solace in music during an exclusive interview with Siminvest. The conversation was uploaded to Sinarmas Sekuritas' official YouTube channel. The idol was asked about the meaning of music and in response, he added, as translated by X user @naver_taehyung :

"For me, it's comfort. I find comfort in videos and listening especially music. Music has become such an essential part of my daily living that I feel like I can't live without it."

Subsequently, V's insightful opinions about the significant place of music in his life circulated on social media. An X user tweeted about V's interview,

"I found comfort in Taehyung and his music. No one comes close."

"It is so refreshing seeing an idol who breathes and lives for the music, yeah he’s a musician he sings and creates but he also enjoys other peoples work and knows how to have fun with everything out there he’ll always be my favorite artist," a fan wrote.

"Music truly is a universal source of comfort, and Tae’s words beautifully capture how deeply intertwined it is with his life. For someone who creates music, this response shows how much he values its emotional and spiritual significance. It’s not just a career or a passion for him—it’s a lifeline, something that sustains him on a daily basis," a fan shared.

"And i found comfort in your music," another fan commented.

Many also stated that BTS' Kim Taehyung's thoughts reflect his honest opinions about music, which is why people loved hearing his soulful voice.

"A true artist music lover," an X user reacted.

"This also gives us a glimpse into why his music and performances feel so genuine and touching. He doesn’t just create music; he lives and breathes it, and that authenticity shines through. It’s no wonder his voice and artistry resonate so deeply with so many people,"an X user shared.

"If it's your voice, you are the safe place,"an X user commented.

BTS' Kim Taehyung revealed how he kept in touch with his friend during his busy schedule

During the exclusive interview with Siminvest, BTS' Kim Taehyung disclosed that he used to keep in touch with his friends via phone. As soon as he was freed from his hectic routine, he would go on trips with them. He added, as translated by X user @naver_taehyung:

"Since we were always busy, during those days we kept in touch just via phone and it was fun though.. When my busy schedules are over and I have some free time, I meet with my friends and go on trips, just naturally in my own way."

BTS' V is expected to be discharged from mandatory military service in June 2025.

