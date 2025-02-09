"Umi and Taehyung made timeless music"- Fans react as BTS V & UMI's 'wherever u r' used as BGM in Harlem

On February 8, 2025, a clip from the American comedy television series Harlem featuring UMI and BTS' Kim Taehyung's collaborative track wherever r u circulated on social media. The song was played as the background music in the season's finale episode of Amazon Prime's popular show.

In this particular scene, the female protagonist was confessing her love to her significant other. Subsequently, the latter accepted the proposal and embraced each other and kissed. The scene then transitioned to another couple putting their baby to sleep symbolizing a happy ever after.

Later, the clip featuring BTS member and UMI's track wherever r u circulated among the fandom ARMYs. They expressed pride in the duo's "timeless music." Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"Umi and Taehyung made timeless music, a song so fitting to the scene."

The fandom stated that it was iconic when BTS' Kim Taehyung and UMI's wherever u are played during the same s*x couple's proposal scene.

"Beautiful!!!!!!!! Umi and Tae's beautiful words being played during a same s*x couples 's proposal scene..... How much more iconic could it be,"- a fan reacted.

"V has the most comforting discography with meaningful lyrics,"- a fan shared.

"Who would have thought this meaningful gift released on Taehyung's birthday would end up being used for such a climatic scene on a Amazon Prime Series,"- a fan commented.

Many fans also stated that the duo's track was made to celebrate every kind of love.

"A song by Tae in a queer scene I know he loves it,"- a user reacted.

"WUR sounds so good as a soundtrack i remember when it first came out, plenty of shows wud come into my mind and i wud imagine the scenes with WUR playing in the background its such a special song made to celebrate love, every kind of love,"- a user shared.

"i know taehyung jumped in the barrack when he saw this,"- a user mentioned.

BTS' Kim Taehyung released Winter Ahead

On November 29, 2024, the BTS member released his collaborative English digital single Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin. It was dropped through BigHit Music and distributed by YG Plus and HYBE, respectively.

The two physical versions for the record were available through the group's official store exclusively for US customers only. The track charted at the No.1 position on the iTunes Top Songs chart in seventy-five locations. It also debuted at No.86 position on the United Kingdom's official singles chart.

The male artist is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service in June 2025.

