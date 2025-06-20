Diddy trial: Rapper's ex-assistant Brendan Paul recounts bizarre reason he once got fired involving a LuluLemon fanny pack

The court resumed Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial on Friday, June 20, 2025, after a two-day pause. The rapper's former assistant, Brendan Paul, took the court stand, testifying under immunity after invoking his right under the Fifth Amendment.

When the prosecution began questioning Diddy's former assistant, he gave a detailed account of his time working with the rapper. According to the New York Post, Paul recalled an incident when he was fired over a fanny pack in October or early November of 2023.

"I forgot his Lululemon fanny pack when he wanted to go on a walk. He [Combs] said, 'I don't want to see your face, and you're fired.' I went to Lululemon, bought a fanny pack, and gave it to an assistant,” Paul testified.

Paul told the jury that after the incident, he "lay low" for a few days and eventually resumed his work.

Per CNN, Paul testified that he knew before joining Sean Combs that it would be a "tumultuous job" to work for him. He mentioned that he got to know about this job through one of Combs' assistants, Elie Maroun.

“He [Elie Maroun] told me to get in, to get out, if you have a girlfriend break up with her, and you’re never going to see your family,” Paul recounted.

Brendan Paul started working for Diddy in the fall of 2022 and initially worked from the rapper's LA home. The former assistant to Combs revealed that he started working at a $75,000 annual salary, which was eventually raised to $100,000.

Paul continued stating that he used to work for 80 to 100 hours a week while recalling some sleepless nights. He admitted that he "rarely" resorted to cocaine to stay awake.

Key revelations from Brendan Paul’s testimony in the Diddy case

According to NBC, Paul testified on the court stand that he was asked to procure drugs for the Combs. Paul recalled that he purchased cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, and other drugs for the rapper. CNN reported that the court saw the text messages exchanged between Paul and a drug dealer.

Brendan Paul recounted that once the rapper asked him to try drugs during the Coachella music festival, which he took to "prove" his "loyalty," as reported by the New York Post.

While testifying on the court stand, Brendan Paul claimed that he would often arrange the hotel rooms for Diddy's "wild king nights." He testified that he was responsible for ensuring all the requirements, like baby oil, liquor, extra sheets, etc., were available in the room.

CNN reported that the jury was presented with a picture that Paul sent to Diddy from a sex shop while the rapper was with Jane, Combs' ex-lover. Paul also shared with the jury that he would clean the room after "hotel nights." The former assistant was told that he used gloves to clear the room for "sanitary reasons."

Paul also claimed on the court stand that when he was arrested for possessing drugs at Miami airport, he didn't reveal to law enforcement that the cocaine didn't belong to him due to his "loyalty" to the rapper. The ex-assistant was questioned if he was a "drug mule" for Diddy, to which he replied:

"Absolutely not."

Brendan Paul was arrested in March 2024 at the same time as federal agents raided the rapper's home. However, in May 2024, he struck a plea deal, leading to the dismissal of the charges against him in December 2024.

