"It was in my Goyard bag": Diddy's ex-assistant Brendan Paul recounts his 2024 cocaine arrest at Miami airport

On Friday, June 20, 2025, prosecutors called Brendan Paul as their next witness to take the stand in Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing sex trafficking trial. Paul was Combs' former assistant, who was arrested in March 2024, around the same time as the rapper's LA and Miami homes were raided by federal agents.

According to CNN, Brendan Paul was questioned by prosecutor Christy Slavik and testified that he started working for the Bad Boy Records owner in late 2022, and was still working for him at the time of his 2024 arrest at the Miami airport for possession of cocaine. Speaking about the circumstances of his arrest, he said:

"It was in my Goyard bag for personal assistant duties."

Brendan further added that he found the cocaine while "sweeping" Combs' room and grabbed it to put somewhere, but later forgot to remove it from his bag.

Brendan Paul testified to working 80-100 hours a week for Diddy

As per CNN, during his testimony on Friday, June 20, Brendan Paul mentioned that he had known working for Diddy would be "a really tumultuous job" that would require all of his attention before joining. According to Paul, it was Elie Maroun—one of Combs' former assistants—who told him about the job opportunity.

"He told me to get in, to get out, if you have a girlfriend break up with her, and you’re never going to see your family," he added.

Brendan interviewed for the job at Diddy's LA home in 2022 fall, and was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement by the rapper's security right away. Combs' chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, and his music manager, Frankie Santella, then interviewed Paul for about 20 minutes.

Per his testimony, Paul started working for Combs a few days later, with his work taking place mainly from the Victory rapper's LA home. His direct interaction with Diddy was limited, as he mainly received all his work instructions from his other assistants.

As per CNN, Brendan said that his job responsibilities involved handling Combs' packing and travel logistics, his workouts, meal plans, and music-related needs. The former assistant added that he was also asked to pack marijuana joints in the rapper's garage.

The jurors heard that Brendan Paul's working hours typically ranged within 80-100 hours a week, divided between four to six days. Paul's initial salary was $75,000 annually, which was later raised to $100,000.

According to his testimony, the longest Brendan ever went without sleep while working for Combs was about three days, at the time of the rapper's latest album release in New York. Adding that he did take some naps in between, Paul said:

"I was young, so I was able to handle it."

The former assistant also testified that in order to stay awake and alert during his working hours, he took prescription Adderall, smoked marijuana joints, and "rare, rare use of cocaine."

During his testimony, Brendan also testified to obtaining drugs for Diddy during his employment, including marijuana worth $4,200 every two months, and other drugs fewer than 10 times.

As per NBC News, although the prosecution had mentioned earlier this week that they’d be resting their case by Friday, June 20, 2025, it may be delayed because the court had adjourned on Wednesday, June 18, because of a sick juror. This might push the conclusion of the trial further beyond the first week of July.

