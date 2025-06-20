Diddy's ex-PA Brendan Paul makes shocking claim that he never felt "Jane" wasn't a willing participant in rapper's "wild king nights"

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering trial saw Brendan Paul, one of his former personal assistants, on the witness stand. On Friday, June 20, 2025, according to CNN, Paul, in front of the jury and Judge Arun Subramanian, made a shocking claim about the rapper’s “wild king nights”.

Brendan Paul claimed in the court today that he never felt Diddy’s ex-girlfriend and accuser, who testified under the pseudonym “Jane”, wasn’t a willing participant in his “freakoff” or “wild king nights”. When Defense attorney Brian Steel asked if he thought that the “wild king nights” were personal to the rapper, Paul replied,

“I considered it to be like an escape.”

Brendan Paul testified in the witness stand that he thought that "wild king nights" were the 55-year-old rapper's idea of spending personal time alone with Jane. Meanwhile, he also alleged talking with Jane before and “almost every time” after Diddy’s “wild king nights”.

Brendan Paul said in court today that he never saw anything that made him think that “Jane”, who also testified in the Manhattan federal court, was not a willing participant or hesitant in Diddy’s “wild king nights”.

Brendan Paul details Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ “wild king nights”

On Friday, June 20, 2025, defense attorney Brian Steel cross-examined Brendan Paul, one of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ former assistants. Confirming that he willingly worked long hours for the rapper, Paul said he learned many things from the exposure he got through Combs in the music industry.

Brendan Paul, during his testimony, also confirmed that he was handling drugs for the rapper, but added that it was just a minor part of his job. When defense attorney Brian Steel asked, Diddy’s former assistant, “You were not some drug mule, right?” Paul responded,

“Absolutely not.”

Meanwhile, Brendan Paul said he only obtained drugs because he believed they were for Sean Combs’ personal use. Paul also testified today that Kristina Khorram, who was Diddy’s former chief of staff, did not want him involved in the rapper’s “wild king nights”.

Paul testified that he only knew “Jane” while he was working for Diddy. He said she was participating in “wild king nights” with the rapper. Paul also recalled setting up and cleaning up a few times after “wild king nights” and testified he believed them to involve “partying, alcohol, sex, drugs.”

Meanwhile, Paul testified that Diddy stopped holding these nights at hotels after Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura filed her initial lawsuit in November 2023. The singer and actress who dated the rapper from 2007 to 2018 detailed years of sexual abuse and trafficking in the lawsuit.

The former assistant of Sean Combs said that he would set up the "wild king night" room for the rapper. He testified that he and some other assistants would ensure the hotel rooms had all needed items, including baby oil, alcohol, extra sheets, small toiletries, and towels.

Brendan also testified that he often obtained those supplies through the rapper’s property managers and sometimes paid for them with his personal credit card. However, he confirmed that he would be reimbursed through Diddy’s financial personnel.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was arrested in September 2024. His charges include racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, but if convicted on all counts, he can get a life in prision sentence.

