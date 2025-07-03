Diddy trial: US attorney highlights the "gut-wrenching" abuse of "sex crime" victims in statement after jury finds rapper guilty of two charges

U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton and special agent Ricky J. Patel have released a joint statement after the jury found Sean "Diddy" Combs guilty on two counts on Wednesday, July 2. The rapper was arrested in September 2024 on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs was declared guilty on two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution of his ex-girlfriends, Cassie Ventura, "Jane," and commercial sex workers. However, he was acquitted of the racketeering and sex trafficking charges. The rapper faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

After the verdict, Clayton and Patel released a joint statement acknowledging the immense courage required by victims of sex crimes to tell their story.

"Sex crimes deeply scar victims, and the disturbing reality is that sex crimes are all too present in many aspects of our society. Victims endure gut-wrenching physical and mental abuse, leading to lasting trauma. New Yorkers and all Americans want this scourge stopped and perpetrators brought to justice," the statement asserted.

It continued:

"Prosecuting sex crimes requires brave victims to come forward and tell their harrowing stories. We and our law enforcement partners recognize the hardships victims endure and have prioritized a victim-centered approach to investigating and prosecuting these cases."

Finally, it thanked SDNY's Civil Rights Unit and other departments for their efforts. The bodies mentioned included HSI, NYPD, "U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York, Digital Forensic Unit and the Complex Analytics and Social Media Enhancement (CASE) Team at the New York/New Jersey High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area."

How did Diddy react to the jury's verdict? Judge denies bail despite acquittal on racketeering & sex trafficking charges

Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall - Source: Getty

According to CNN's live coverage of the Diddy trial, the rapper was sitting with his hands locked when the verdict was announced. He put his head on his hands when the announcer announced his acquittal on the racketeering charges. Combs reportedly did a subtle fist pump when the charges related to sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion of Cassie and "Jane" were also dropped.

The rapper made prayer hands and nodded his head to say "no" when Judge Arun Subramanian asked whether he wanted to go back to Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre.

After the deliberation of the verdict, Diddy's defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo, demanded that the rapper be released from prison on appropriate conditions.

Shortly after, the defense submitted a letter to the judge proposing the conditions that could be imposed upon Diddy if he is released. It included a million-dollar bond signed by members of his family, restrictions to travel beyond Florida, California, New Jersey, and New York, regular drug testing, surrender of his passport, and other standard conditions of pretrial supervision.

"Mr. Combs has already been incarcerated for 10 months. His sentencing exposure — which we fully respect and do not seek to minimize in any way — is in fact low, and so is any corresponding risk of flight,” the letter added.

However, Judge Arun Subramanian denied bail for the rapper, citing "disregard for the rule of law and a propensity of violence." According to courtroom sketches, the rapper's eyes widened and his jaw dropped after the judge denied him bail.

On Tuesday, July 8, the judge will address the sentencing schedule for Sean Combs.

