What was Diddy's reaction after jury announced verdict? Courtroom erupts as family chants "dream team" for defense attorneys

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing a potential sentence of 20 years after being found guilty of two out of five counts on July 2, 2025. The charges were transportation to engage in prostitution linked to two victims, revealed to be Cassie Ventura and "Jane", the ex-girlfriends of Sean Combs, alongside commercial sex workers.

CNN also shared the live updates from the rapper’s ongoing trial, which stated that Diddy locked the fingers of one hand with another when the judge’s deputy read the charges and the jury foreperson responded with the verdict.

Notably, Sean Combs also put his head in his hands when he was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy. Furthermore, the jury foreperson announced that Sean was not guilty of two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, following which Combs did a fist pump.

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo intended to get Sean Combs released from prison, following which Judge Arun Subramanian questioned Combs if he would like to return to the Metropolitan Detention Center, where he was being held after his arrest. Diddy responded by praying with his hands and nodding his head as ‘no.’

Sean’s attorneys were spotted exchanging hugs, and the family members were heard chanting “dream team” at the same time. The family also became emotional after Combs was declared not guilty of three charges.

Cassie’s attorney Doug Wigdor also spoke to Elizabeth Wagmeister, a correspondent for CNN, opening up on how his client's testimony was a significant cultural moment.

“By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice," Wigdor said.

Cassie Ventura’s attorney shares his response to Diddy being found guilty

Doug Wigdor, the lawyer of the singer and actress Cassie Ventura, appeared for an interview with CNN on July 2, 2025, saying that they wanted Sean to be convicted on charges of RICO and sex trafficking.

“Of course, we would have liked to have seen a conviction on the sex crimes and RICO, but we understand that ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ is a high standard. We’re just pleased he still faces substantial jail time." Douglas H. Wigdor said, per NBC News.

Wingdor told CNN, "This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors."

While testifying at the court, Cassie Ventura referred to the allegations that were included in the lawsuit that she filed against Sean Combs around two years ago.

Although Diddy's legal team intends to get him released, Judge Arun Subramanian is seeking letters from the defense and prosecution to arrive at a decision for the same.

