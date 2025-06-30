Inside Diddy trial: Juror 5 selected as the foreperson as Judge Arun Subramanian praises defense & prosecution for "exceptionally tried" case

With Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial concluding very soon, the rapper’s fate lies in the hands of the jury members. On Monday, June 30, 2025, Judge Arun Subramanian gave all twelve jurors a sincere thanks as well as final instructions.

According to CNN, to deliver the final verdict in open court, the jury members have selected Juror No. 5 as the foreperson. After Judge Arun Subramanian instructed the jury members to select a foreperson, the panel sent a note informing the court which person they had selected.

“We have elected juror number five as our foreperson,” the panel wrote.

Meanwhile, the federal court Judge Arun Subramanian praised both the prosecution and the defense for “great lawyering.” He said,

"The case was really exceptionally tried by both sides in this case."

Talking about the tough nature and high profile of the trial, the judge said that he appreciated the cooperation made by the prosecutors and defence attorneys throughout the trial. According to the news outlet, he also commended both parties involved in the Sean ‘Diddy’ trial for allowing younger attorneys to deal with substantive issues.

From charges to possible jail time: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ federal criminal trial explored

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been behind bars since his September 2024 arrest. He is being held in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York City. As per the BBC, the 55-year-old rapper is currently being held in a holding cell at the Manhattan courthouse while the jury is preparing to deliver a verdict.

Notably, the jury has reportedly heard several testimonies against Diddy since the trial began last month in May 2025. Besides the witness testimonies from over thirty witnesses, including Sean Combs’ ex-girlfriends, former employees, male escorts, and federal agents, the jury was also shown graphic videos and other evidence from his alleged “freakoffs”.

Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, reportedly gave his closing arguments on Friday, June 26, 2025, and called out the government for framing the rapper’s case as a “tale of two trials”. Meanwhile, prosecutors, on the other hand, outlined that Sean Combs has allegedly orchestrated several crimes of sexual exploitation, psychological manipulation, and physical abuse.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been charged with five counts of federal criminal charges, including one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

If the 55-year-old Bad Boy Records’ founder is found guilty of the most serious charges, he could end up in jail for life. Sean Combs’ has pleaded not guilty. He has and still denies all allegations against him.

Meanwhile, during weeks and in between dozens of witnesses' testimony, Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura, the former girlfriend and one of the accusers of Sean Combs, became a star witness in the case. Similarly, a woman under the pseudonym “Jane” also testified against the rapper in the Manhattan courtroom.

