What did Diddy's lawyer say about Jane in his closing argument? Perez Hilton claims he's fair to the rapper despite him being a "monster"

The sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy trial against Sean "Diddy" Combs moves into the jury deliberations phase on Monday, June 30, 2025. Earlier, on June 27, the rapper's defense attorney, Marc Agnifilo, made closing arguments countering the prosecution's allegations.

Reflecting on their closing argument, American columnist and blogger Perez Hilton shared his thoughts on his YouTube video uploaded on June 28. He admitted that he remains fair to Diddy despite disliking the rapper.

"I do not like him [Diddy]. I think he's a monster, but I am also fair," Perez Hilton said.

During the closing argument that lasted for four hours, Agnifilo claimed that Jane, the rapper's ex-girlfriend and one of the government's key witnesses, may now be "regretting that she made a choice" of joining Combs and other men in the infamous freak-offs. However, he added:

"You can’t look at things like criminal conduct looking backward."

Marc also pointed to a part of Jane's testimony where she claimed that she had second thoughts about participating in the freak-offs, which she was initially open to. The defense attorney argued that Combs had no reason to believe that she was uncomfortable, as he saw her "agreeing to it," per The Washington Post.

"Regret is not the same as intent at the time," Marc added.

He further claimed that Diddy "takes care of people," and reminded the court that Jane, whom Combs dated from 2021 to 2024, is still living in a house that the rapper pays rent for, and that he also pays her legal fees.

"I hope she’s having a nice day, but ya know where she’s doing it? In a house he’s paying for."

"Accurate" — Perez Hilton on Diddy's attorney painting Jane as a "gold digger"

Furthermore, in his video, Perez Hilton agreed with the defense's argument, portraying Jane as a "gold digger."

"They also tried to paint Jane out to be a gold digger, again, probably accurate," Hilton stated.

Hilton claimed that Marc Agnifilo argued that Jane was focused on seeking material benefits, such as "luxury vacations and social media posts" in her relationship with Combs.

"She's a little bit more focused on what I am getting out of it than the world can see," Hilton said citing Agnifilo.

Perez also stated that the attorney highlighted Jane's testimony from June 9, where she recalled an incident from 2024 when Combs allegedly physically abused her and pressured her into participating in a freak-off.

"Marc admitted there was physical contact but suggested that Jane might have been trying to create a narrative because she knew at the time that Diddy was the target of a federal investigation. Three months later, he was arrested, and that's led us to this moment," Hilton stated.

During the closing argument, Marc painted Diddy as a man who is "very hard to be," adding that he is a "self-made, successful, Black entrepreneur." He said that he was "loved" by his employees and that they did not want to leave him, per Variety.

"Did they always like him? No way. Let’s not even go there. But they loved him. They didn’t want to leave him."

Meanwhile, during the closing argument, the defense also mentioned Cassie Ventura, Diddy's ex-girlfriend and another key government witness. Marc portrayed her as someone who willingly participated in the freak-offs, in contrast to her lawsuit claims that she was coerced into them.

"She's a woman who actually likes sex. Good for her! She’s beautiful, she should. She’s intense. She’s unafraid," the defense attorney said.

He also claimed that the rapper lives a "swingers lifestyle," and confirmed that they "own" the domestic violence allegations. However, the defense denied the sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy allegations against him.

After a seven-week trial, the jury deliberations are set to begin on June 30, 2025.

