Sex-trafficking, kidnapping, and more: Judge shares 8 alleged racketeering acts by Diddy to the jury

On Monday, June 30, 2025, Judge Arun Subramanian addressed the jury in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial. As he began to instruct the jury on the laws applied to the charges in the Victory rapper's case, Judge Subramanian defined eight racketeering acts allegedly committed by Diddy (or a co-conspirator) that were put forth in the trial, CNN reported.

Ad

The indictment read by the judge charged the Bad Boy Records owner with committing arson, bribery, forced labor, kidnapping, sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution, possession of controlled substances with the intention to distribute them, and witness tampering.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Per the media outlet, Diddy is presented by the prosecution as being involved in these charges either directly or as a co-conspirator. The prosecution has also alleged that Diddy conspired with his enterprise to commit the charged crimes in a window of two decades, between 2004 and 2024.

There are five counts of charges against Combs in the indictment, out of which racketeering conspiracy is the first one. The other charges include:

Count 2 - sex trafficking of Cassie Ventura roughly between 2009 and 2018

Count 3 - transportation of Ventura and commercial sex workers across state lines around 2009-2018

Count 4 - sex trafficking of "Jane" between 2021 and 2024

Count 5 - transportation of "Jane" and commercial sex workers across state lines between 2021 and 2024

Ad

For the unversed, "Jane" is one of the key witnesses in the trial (who was also Diddy's girlfriend in the past). She testified under a pseudonym for anonymity in the rapper's trial.

Judge Subramanian asks the jury to choose a foreperson in Diddy's trial

Expand Tweet

Ad

After instructing the jury about the charges that Diddy faces, Judge Arun Subramanian asked them to choose a foreperson and inform the court of their choice.

He also excused the alternate jurors from the trial, telling them they were not required to be present at the court as the primary panel deliberated. However, as per CNN, five of the alternates were instructed to remain within reach so they could join the main panel if needed.

Ad

Judge Subramaian then thanked them all for their service, adding that his personal contact information would be provided to them in case they needed to reach out, saying:

"It's the very least I can do for your immense service in this case."

Following the alternate jurors' exit, the judge told the main panel that they could go to the jury room to begin their deliberation, and sent the court a note when they had reached a verdict.

Ad

The jurors were also told that they could pick the period for their deliberation each day, and could stay later than 5 PM if they wished to.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the jurors went into the jury room, Judge Subramanian thanked the attorneys from both the prosecution and the defence for their "great lawyering," adding:

"The case was really exceptionally tried by both sides in this case."

The jurors sent the court a note, informing that they had chosen juror number 5 as their foreperson, after which Judge Subramanian was off the bench.

Before Diddy was taken back to his correctional facility as he awaited the jury's verdict, attorney Marc Agnifilo asked the judge if the rapper could take books with him in the holding cell. Judge Subramanian granted the permission.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akanksha Mishra A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality. Know More