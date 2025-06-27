"Evidence paints a clear picture": Prosecutor implores jury to hold Diddy "accountable" in closing argument

In the high-profile criminal trial of rap artist Sean “Diddy” Combs, federal prosecutors delivered their closing arguments on June 26, 2025. In her final statement, U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik portrayed the rapper as the orchestrator of a sprawling criminal enterprise and implored the jury to hold Combs "accountable.”

"All of this evidence paints a clear picture of how the defendant committed crime after crime for two decades… Up until today, the defendant was able to get away with these crimes because of his money, his power, his influence. That stops now. It’s time to hold him accountable," she said.

Throughout her four-hour closing argument, U.S. Attorney Christy Slavik methodically laid out the government’s case. She spoke directly to the jury as she recapped witness testimony, digital records, and disturbing visuals that had unfolded during the trial.

Slavik acknowledged the emotional toll the evidence may have taken on jurors, noting that much of it had been “hard to hear or hard to see.”

"You heard how the defendant ran his criminal enterprise with total control and with the loyal assistance of his inner circle — his chief of staff, who was his right hand, and his security team, whose names changed over time," she added.

As she wrapped up her argument, Slavik painted a final portrait of a man who “didn’t take no for an answer.” She asserted that the “evidence” clearly showed how Combs and his “inner circle committed crimes” and evaded consequences for years.

As Sean "Diddy" Combs’ criminal trial approached its final stages, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani raised critical concerns about gaps in the prosecution’s case.

In a June 23, 2025 interview with Fox News Digital, Rahmani underscored how the absence of two key figures in the case could undermine the strength of the charges against Combs. These were Victim 3 ( "Gina") and Kristina “KK” Khorram

According to Rahmani, one of the prosecution’s missteps was failing to secure testimony from "Gina", who was identified as Victim 3 in the federal indictment.

According to the government’s superseding indictment, Combs and his associates were allegedly using their influence and business empire to "intimidate, threaten, and lure" multiple women, including “Victim-1,” “Victim-2,” and “Victim-3” (“Gina”)

As per the allegations, Diddy coerced them into exploitative sexual arrangements involving male sex workers. Despite her critical role in the indictment, Victim-3 never appeared in court. A source told CNN that she "didn’t want to testify."

Rahmani, while speaking to Fox News Digital, emphasized how Gina's absence left a key hole in the case, openly questioning the circumstances behind it.

"What happened to Gina, who was Victim 3 in the indictment? The government said they were unable to get a hold of her, and she did not testify… Was she afraid, embarrassed, paid off by Combs, or was there another reason why she didn’t comply with the subpoena?" the former federal prosecutor asked.

Rahmani further considered it a miscalculation for the prosecution to "list her as a victim" without confirming her availability. While there was no official evidence presented in court that Diddy tampered with witnesses, Rahmani argued that the government should have anticipated this possibility.

"They should have known Combs has the resources to threaten or pay witnesses not to testify and have planned accordingly," the former prosecutor added.

The second key figure whose absence in Diddy's trial raised alarms for Rahmani was Kristina “KK” Khorram, Combs’ longtime chief of staff. Neama pointed out that her omission was particularly striking given that Brendan Paul testified Friday that KK "basically ran the enterprise".

Khorram was directly connected to many pivotal events described in the case. She was seen by Diddy’s side in 2023 when Cassie Ventura filed her civil lawsuit.

She was also reportedly present in 2016, when Combs brought $100,000 to the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, allegedly to recover a damaging video of him assaulting Ventura.

Her name appeared throughout the trial in text messages read aloud to the jury. In a message dated May 2, 2017, Ventura texted KK about being locked in a room and dragged by her hair. In another from April 20, 2018, Ventura described being kicked out of her home and said she could not take the violence anymore.

Despite being a consistent presence in Diddy’s inner circle and frequently referenced during trial proceedings, Khorram never took the stand. Rahmani even drew a comparison between Khorram and another high-profile figure who faced legal consequences for enabling abuse.

"Many consider her to be Combs’ Ghislaine Maxwell because she knows where the proverbial bodies are buried… Khorram was actually involved in the alleged sex and drug trafficking and could have been charged as a co-conspirator," Rahmani added.

Rahmani further noted that the prosecution should have “leaned on her” to flip against her former boss instead of giving her a pass by simply reading her text messages as evidence.

Diddy is currently undergoing trial for charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of all the charges.

