Diddy trial: Prosecution took 6 weeks to present its case, defense just 30 minutes — legal expert explains why that’s no surprise

Legal expert Sarah Krissoff recently shared her response to how the prosecution and defense presented the case of Sean “Diddy” Combs. Krissoff said that it was not a surprise, referring to the time difference in presenting the cases from both sides.

Notably, the rapper’s trial started on May 5, 2025, and the opening arguments began on May 12, 2025. The prosecution has already rested their case this week on June 24, 2025. The defense also presented their case the same day in 30 minutes, compared to the prosecution, which spent six weeks presenting the case.

Krissoff, who is a former US prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, appeared for an interview with CNN, stating that the defense team was satisfied with everything that happened during the cross-examination of the witnesses.

Krissoff claimed that the defense was not willing to bring any other witnesses and continued:

“Most of the work of the defense is really done in a cross-examination, in the advocacy to the court (and) in the sort of disputes they engage (in) with the government. And it really is the government’s burden here. They have to prove these elements beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The live updates from the trial shared by CNN say that when the defense presented their case, attorney Anna Estevao began reading the alleged conversations that happened between Sean Combs and his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Apart from this, the claims made by the witnesses were also read, following which the defense rested its case.

Diddy confirmed that he won’t testify in the ongoing trial

As mentioned, the prosecution rested its case on Tuesday, June 24, following which attorney Alexandra Shapiro filed a defense motion, aiming to acquit Diddy of all the charges. Shapiro claimed in the motion that the prosecution could not prove anything about the crimes allegedly committed by Sean Combs, as per CNN.

While the defense team opened up on how the government failed to prove its case against Sean, Judge Arun Subramanian reminded Diddy that he did not have the right to testify. According to CNN, Sean replied that he understood the same. The judge further questioned the artist whether he had spoken to his legal team about his decision regarding his testimony. Sean said in his response:

“Yes, thoroughly.”

Diddy also confirmed that he decided not to testify in the case and added:

“That is solely my decision, your honor. That is solely my decision. I mean, it’s my decision with my lawyers.”

As soon as the defense team rested its case, prosecutor Maurene Comey told the court that they didn’t want to argue in return. As per the trial updates by CNN, the prosecution started its closing arguments on June 26, 2025, with Assistant US Attorney Christy Slavik alleging that Sean Combs was the head of a criminal enterprise.

Slavik made many other claims in the closing arguments. The attorney accused that the s*x trafficking associated with Sean Combs’ ex-girlfriend Jane was based on the former’s process of committing fraud over the years, following which he reportedly forced Jane to participate in the hotel nights.

Diddy was arrested in September 2024, and he has pleaded not guilty to the charges imposed against him, including s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

