Will Diddy testify in his own trial? Rapper's defense team declares they will not be calling any witnesses to the stand

As Diddy's ongoing trial reached its seventh week on Monday, June 23, defense attorney Marc Agnifilo - Combs' lead attorney - told the judge that the defense would not be calling any witnesses. In doing so, Agnifilo indicated that the Bad Boy Records owner will not be testifying in the trial.

A source close to the defense team told Business Insider that Diddy was rehearsing his testimony for weeks and was hoping to testify in his defense. But it seems that recent developments in the trials have transformed the Victory rapper's decision.

According to lawyers who are not involved in the case, Combs not testifying could work in his favor, as his testimony could easily backfire when put under the prosecution's cross-examination.

Michael Bachner - a former prosecutor who has represented Diddy in the past - told Business Insider that the judge will tell the rapper about his right to testify on his behalf and ask him if he wishes to waive that right of his own free will.

Bachner added,

"The last thing anyone needs if he's convicted is for him to come back and say that 'I wanted to testify and they didn't let me,' or 'I didn't understand my rights'."

Bachner also called Diddy's decision not to testify a smarter move, adding,

"There could be a whole variety of land mines out here that the defense is probably aware of from the government, and that they want to try and avoid."

Even if Combs survived the cross-questioning of the prosecution, there was still the question of the jury believing his testimony, Bachner said. Continuing to remark that his testimony would render all the other witnesses cross-examined by the defense irrelevant, Bachne concluded with,

"If they don't believe Combs, then he's going to be convicted, regardless of what the others said."

While the defense team has chosen not to call any witnesses, the prosecution has called more than 30 witnesses to make their case. Per the media outlet, prosecutors are expected to rest their case on Tuesday.

Joseph Cerciello testified about Diddy's "sobriety party" from October 2023 being the last entry in the prosecution's summary chart

At Monday’s court session, HSI special agent Joseph Cerciello, a summary witness, confirmed that the last entry in the prosecution’s summary chart was from October 2023. This was around the same time "Jane" testified about Diddy hosting a "sobriety party" in Beverly Hills, according to CNN.

Cerciello walked jurors through text messages Jane exchanged with Combs before the party, where she said she didn't want to be mistreated. One part of her message read: "I don't feel like performing loveless, cold sex."

The jury also saw text messages between Combs and an escort coordinating the time to go to a hotel, seemingly for "hotel night." Shortly afterwards, the "entertainer" received $3,000 in his bank account.

Diddy, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, potentially faces life imprisonment if convicted at the end of the ongoing trial.

