Was Diddy’s bail denied? Legal analyst claims that the letter from Cassie’s lawyer could have impacted the judge’s decision

On Wednesday, July 2, soon after the verdict of Diddy's trial was announced, Judge Arun Subramanian denied the defense's request for the rapper's bail until his sentencing.

Explaining his refusal in the courtroom, the judge recounted that he had denied Combs' request for bail before the trial and saw "no reason to reach the opposite conclusion now." Judge Subramanian then quoted the defense's acknowledgement of Diddy's violent temperament, especially towards his ex-girlfriends— Cassie Ventura and "Jane".

He also added that Combs displayed violence and illegal conduct after his homes were raided in September 2024, despite being aware that he was under investigation, concluding:

"This highlights a disregard for the rule of law and a propensity of violence."

According to legal analyst, attorney Stacy Schneider, the letter that Douglas Wigdor, Cassie Ventura's lawyer, sent Judge Subramanian regarding Combs' bail may have impacted his decision.

"The judge pointed out that defense attorneys during the trial admitted that their client was violent and had issues and problems and flaws, and that these were terrible situations," Schneider added.

Diddy, who was charged with five counts, was found guilty of two of them, while being acquitted on the remaining three by the jury on Wednesday, July 2.

Cassie's lawyer asked the judge to deny Diddy's bail request until his sentencing

The letter that Stacy Schneider referenced was submitted by Cassie Ventura's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor. Wigdor wrote to Judge Subramanian following Combs' verdict announcement, asking him to keep the Victory rapper in custody till his sentencing was pending, adding:

"Ms. Ventura believes that Mr. Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community."

Wigdor also spoke to CNN following the verdict, saying that the courtroom witnessed "a lot of mixed emotions" during its announcement.

Claiming that while Combs' partial guilty verdict was not the "exact outcome" his client and he were hoping for, they were still grateful that the Bad Boy Records owner was convicted on two counts.

"[Ventura] is comforted in knowing that not only has she played a role in the criminal prosecution but that she shined a light on this behavior by Sean Combs," he added.

The lawyer also spoke about Ventura's 2023 lawsuit against Combs, which was settled out of court at the time. Per Dough, filing the suit gave her "some agency in life, where for 10 years, (Combs) told her what had to be done and she had no choice."

Despite his positive outlook on the verdict, Wigdor rejected the idea that his client emerged as the "winner" in the trial, reminding CNN of the multiple painful, harassing incidents she suffered while being Diddy's girlfriend.

"And so to call her a winner, even though she did get $30 million part from, as she testified, part from Sean Combs, part from the hotel, no amount of money is going to ever undo what she had to endure and what she had to go through," he concluded.

In another statement about how Ventura paved the way for Diddy's conviction, Doug Wigdor wrote:

"By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice."

The next court hearing about Diddy's sentencing is to be held next Tuesday, on July 8.

