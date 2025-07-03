Legal analyst claims Diddy's verdict is a result of the jury not finding "enough evidence" in a "federal court of law"

Former Assistant District Attorney Julie Grant has claimed that Diddy was acquitted of some of his serious accusations, as the jury did not find enough evidence to prove them in court. The rapper was found not guilty of s*x trafficking and racketeering - two of the most serious charges against him.

In an interview with CNN, legal analyst Julie Grant shared her thoughts on the verdict of the Diddy trial. The rapper was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and could face up to 20 years in prison. Speaking of why Combs was acquitted of other serious charges, Grant said:

"For whatever reasons, the men and women on the jury did not find there was enough evidence to prove these crimes in that federal court of law. It doesn’t mean it didn’t happen."

Grant further claimed that, according to the "letter of the law", the government has proven all the allegations against Diddy. However, she added that "every juror comes into that courtroom with their own experiences." Despite the allegations being allegedly proven, there was not enough evidence to establish them beyond a doubt, per Grant.

"When I was in the courtroom on Friday watching the closing arguments, I saw even more confidence from Diddy’s attorney, from Diddy himself. And it seemed to me, looking at the faces of some of those jurors, they seemed to be in agreement with what the defense was arguing," Grant further explained.

Julie Grant finally mentioned that the jurors may not see the s*x trafficking charges against Combs "for what it literally is by law." She also claimed it was a "stunning legal strategy" that the defense did not call any witnesses, which proved Combs' confidence.

Judge Arun Subramanium rejects Diddy's plea for bail following trial verdict

Giggs And Diddy Perform At O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire In A Special One Night Only Event - Source: Getty

On July 3, Judge Arun Subramanium denied Diddy's legal team's plea for granting the rapper bail until his sentencing is announced. The Bad Boy Records founder could face up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Following the verdict, Combs' lawyers requested that the judge grant him bail until his sentence is formally declared. However, the request was denied. Judge Subramanium mentioned that he had previously denied pleas for Combs' bail ahead of the trial, and there is no reason "to reach the opposite conclusion" now. He said:

"At trial, the defense conceded defendant’s violence in personal relationships saying ‘it happened’ in relation to Cassie Venture and Jane. This highlights a disregard for the rule of law and a propensity of violence."

The judge also highlighted that there was violent conduct on Combs' part during the investigation of his homes last year, ahead of his arrest in September 2024. The rapper was aware that he was under investigation at that time.

It is worth noting that ahead of the judge's decision on granting Sean Combs bail, Cassie Ventura submitted a formal letter to the court requesting that they not grant the rapper bail. Ventura was Combs' ex-girlfriend and one of the key witnesses in the trial against him.

"Ms. Ventura believes that Mr. Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community," the legal letter said.

Judge Subramanium formally set the date of October 3, 2025, for formally announcing Diddy's sentence. However, he was willing to prepone the date on the defense's request. One of Combs' lawyers, Marc Agnifilo, also proposed to let go of the "pre-sentencing investigation" to speed up the process, if the judge would be open to it.

Another hearing to discuss Combs' sentence scheduling is set for Tuesday, July 8, 2025. Further updates on the trial are awaited.

